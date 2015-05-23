The Galley Kitchen: RV

Hitting the Road

Regardless of whether you have a deluxe motor coach or a popup tent trailer, galley space in a recreational vehicle is tight. It is temptingly easy to fill up the available storage space with your favorite kitchen gadgets and not have room for the food. A vacation is meant to be relaxing, and as such, meal preparation should not be a chore. A judiciously stocked galley will ensure you have just the equipment you need, and plenty of supplies to allow creativity in meal planning.

Be Prepared

Condiments and seasonings are, not surprisingly, the spice of life--they will help add variety to your meals. As with the equipment, versatility is helpful. If all you have is canned chili, then chili is what's for dinner. Canned beans, however, can be turned into chili, served as a side dish, made into a salad for a picnic, or even mashed into a dip. Having pasta and pasta sauce on hand is great for when you're tired from a long day of exploring and boiling water is about all the cooking you want to do!

Simplify, Simplify, Simplify

As storage space is limited, you will want to take as little equipment as possible in order to maximize the space available for your supplies. Equipment and tools should be as multi-purpose as possible: a pair of large, flat pot lids--or even dinner plates--can be used to cover skillets, saucepans, and large pots alike. Not only can a colander strain your spaghetti, it will also double as a serving bowl for a salad (dressing on the side, of course) or popcorn. Leave the specialty knives at home! It is a rare recipe indeed that requires more than a sharp paring knife and 10-inch chef's knife. A serrated bread knife can also come in handy.

Recommended Equipment

Plastic cutting board

Paring knife

10-inch chef's knife

Serrated (bread) knife

Vegetable peeler

Can opener and bottle opener

Tongs and pancake turner/spatula

Serving spoons

Soup ladle

Colander and/or mesh strainer

1 medium and 1 large non-stick skillet

2 saucepans

Dutch oven for cooking pasta and stews

Mixing bowls (can also double as serving bowls)

Square or rectangular baking pan

Resealable plastic bags

Aluminum foil and plastic wrap

Long butane lighter

Non-abrasive dishwashing sponge

Biodegradable dishwashing detergent

Paper towels

Pot holders and dishtowels

Trivets for hot pans (extra potholders will work)

Break-proof ceramic or plastic dishes

Plastic tumblers and mugs

Stainless steel silverware

Coffeemaker/thermos

Basic first-aid kit

Large collapsible water carrier with spigot

