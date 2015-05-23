The Galley Kitchen: RV
Hitting the Road
Regardless of whether you have a deluxe motor coach or a popup tent trailer, galley space in a recreational vehicle is tight. It is temptingly easy to fill up the available storage space with your favorite kitchen gadgets and not have room for the food. A vacation is meant to be relaxing, and as such, meal preparation should not be a chore. A judiciously stocked galley will ensure you have just the equipment you need, and plenty of supplies to allow creativity in meal planning.
Be Prepared
Condiments and seasonings are, not surprisingly, the spice of life--they will help add variety to your meals. As with the equipment, versatility is helpful. If all you have is canned chili, then chili is what's for dinner. Canned beans, however, can be turned into chili, served as a side dish, made into a salad for a picnic, or even mashed into a dip. Having pasta and pasta sauce on hand is great for when you're tired from a long day of exploring and boiling water is about all the cooking you want to do!
- See The Galley Kitchen for a list of pantry staples.
- The Galley Kitchen: Boat
Simplify, Simplify, Simplify
As storage space is limited, you will want to take as little equipment as possible in order to maximize the space available for your supplies. Equipment and tools should be as multi-purpose as possible: a pair of large, flat pot lids--or even dinner plates--can be used to cover skillets, saucepans, and large pots alike. Not only can a colander strain your spaghetti, it will also double as a serving bowl for a salad (dressing on the side, of course) or popcorn. Leave the specialty knives at home! It is a rare recipe indeed that requires more than a sharp paring knife and 10-inch chef's knife. A serrated bread knife can also come in handy.
Recommended Equipment
- Plastic cutting board
- Paring knife
- 10-inch chef's knife
- Serrated (bread) knife
- Vegetable peeler
- Can opener and bottle opener
- Tongs and pancake turner/spatula
- Serving spoons
- Soup ladle
- Colander and/or mesh strainer
- 1 medium and 1 large non-stick skillet
- 2 saucepans
- Dutch oven for cooking pasta and stews
- Mixing bowls (can also double as serving bowls)
- Square or rectangular baking pan
- Resealable plastic bags
- Aluminum foil and plastic wrap
- Long butane lighter
- Non-abrasive dishwashing sponge
- Biodegradable dishwashing detergent
- Paper towels
- Pot holders and dishtowels
- Trivets for hot pans (extra potholders will work)
- Break-proof ceramic or plastic dishes
- Plastic tumblers and mugs
- Stainless steel silverware
- Coffeemaker/thermos
- Basic first-aid kit
- Large collapsible water carrier with spigot
RV Recipes
All of these ideas draw heavily on your well-stocked pantry and will keep your on-the-road shopping to a minimum.
Soups and Salads
Main Dishes & Sides
- Dorsey's Fish & Oyster House Crab Cakes
- Quinoa Chard Pilaf
- Foil-Pack Mushrooms
- Tomato Vodka Sauce
- Carrie's Artichoke and Sun-dried Tomato Pasta
- Clam Sauce with Linguine
- Artichoke Tetrazzini
- Pork with Peach and Black Bean Salsa
- Hawaiian Chicken I
- Chicken Costa Brava
- Chicken with Herb Dumplings
- Easy Stovetop Peach Cobbler