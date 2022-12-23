TikTok Taught Me: The Easiest Way to Slice Eggs for Deviled Eggs

You'll never have to scoop egg yolks again with this hack!

By
Alice Knisley Matthias
Alice Knisley Matthias
Alice Knisley Matthias

Alice Knisley Matthias writes about food, gardening, family, and education. Her work appears in The New York Times for Kids, Washington Post Kids, and Food Network. She is a regular contributor for Parade covering food trends, product roundups, recipes, profiles, and celebrity chef interviews. Her work for Boys' Life and Kids Discover has covered subjects like a Master Chef Junior finalist, music and theatre kids at work, how to make food from kitchen scraps, and the science of yeast. Other credits include an America's Test Kitchen cookbook, EatingWell, Highlights for Children, Redbook, Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Meatless Mondays, and regional parenting publications.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022
The yolk of a hard-boiled egg being scooped out of the white and place in a bowl with hard boiled egg halves scattered on the counter.
Photo: Dotdash Meredith

Planning to make a big batch of deviled eggs for your holiday gatherings? You're going to want to try this viral TikTok hack that will save you so much time.

Deviled eggs are a crowd-pleasing favorite and we love that you can make them ahead for a tray full of ready-to-go appetizers when the party is about to start. And good thing because all that egg peeling, cutting, and yolk-scooping takes a lot of time. Until now.

A recent TikTok video racked up more than 26 million views with a method for cutting hard-boiled eggs in half that takes a few seconds, allows the yolk to drop out, and leaves the knife clean and ready to continue to slice the rest of the dozen.

This slicing method demonstrated by Andrea VanDerwerker is similar to how you would approach a fruit with a pit in it. But you only use one hand! No safety issues of holding the egg with one hand and slicing with a knife in the other one.

The cooked egg is placed on a cutting board and while placing gentle pressure on the knife, you roll the knife on the egg around the yolk. As the knife rolls around the circumference of the egg, it cuts the white without cutting the yolk (kind of like how you cut an avocado away from its pit), leaving it in tact and allowing it to gracefully, and cleanly, fall away from the white.

The result is two halves of an egg with hollow cavities ready for filling, along with the separated yolks that are ready to be turned into that filling—no scooping required!

The viewer comments range from, "I went to culinary school and they didn't teach me this?" to "This is going to come in handy!"

This deviled egg prep tip is a real game changer for your next party platter!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Two cookies with a yellow hue on the left, one broken in half, with a caption "with egg yolks", next to two whiter cookies on the right, one broken in half, with the caption "without"
Why Adding Hard-Boiled Eggs to Shortbread Makes the Best Cookies Ever
Baked pizza dough squares topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and other dried seasonings.
This 3-Ingredient Pizza Is Our New Favorite Holiday Appetizer
2022 in Food: The Top Trends of the Year
A single poached egg on artisan hand sliced toasted bread. The egg is split to reveal a runny yolk. White dinner plate, non-descript dark wood table and chair just about visible in the background.
TikTok Taught Me: How To Prevent Eggs From Exploding in the Microwave
a top down view of a bowl full of green goddess salad
Here's How to Make TikTok's New Favorite Salad: Mother Earth's Ranch
close up of hands of woman shells hard-boiled egg
I Tried 6 Ways to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier to Peel, and This Is the Best One
Mini latke potato pancakes topped with sour cream and apple butter
The Genius Hack That Turns a Freezer Staple Into Perfect Potato Pancakes
overhead angle looking down at a few hard boiled eggs cut in half and a few still full
Ken's Perfect Hard Boiled Egg (And I Mean Perfect)
1,100 Ratings
Girl icing a cake
TikTok Taught Me: The Best Trick to Frosting Cakes Like a Bakery Is Hiding in Your Kitchen
Eggs in a carton, one broken
The Hidden Dangers of That "Mini Fried Egg" Frozen Egg Hack
overhead view of hard boiled eggs cut in half in a muffin tin
Hard Boiled Eggs in the Oven
117 Ratings
tik tok eggs
TikTok Egg Boil
a top down, hyper close up view of crispy golden-brown parmesan crusted potatoes on a baking sheet.
The Top 10 TikTok Recipes of 2022
A wooden bowl full of finely-grated Parmesan cheese with a matching wooden spoon in it.
The Easiest Way to Grate Parmesan Cheese
Raw Green Organic Persian Cucumbers
These Cucumber Cutting Hacks Will Level-Up Any Cucumber Salad
Tuna Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs
2 Ratings