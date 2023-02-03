The Dirtiest Thing In Your Kitchen, According to Studies

Thought the sponge was the culprit to kitchen contamination? Think again!

By
Paul O. Mims
Paul O. Mims
Paul O. Mims

Paul O. Mims is one of New York City's dynamic food educators, writers, and food advocates. He has over five years creating food programming and cooking curriculum for many sectors. He also curates NYC food guides and tours on his travel website thestudioemcee.com.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023
various kitchen cleaning items on a pink and light blue background
Photo: Carol Yepes/Getty Images

In the restaurant world, health inspectors make sure that every commercial kitchen is in tip-top shape to prevent any illness. If you live in a city with a grading system, you ensure that the restaurant has a letter "A" hanging in the window. What if someone told you that you could get a foodborne illness from your own home kitchen? According to a study, about 9% of foodborne illnesses reported are from home kitchens.

Home kitchens are quite vulnerable to contamination in many ways. They are the perfect environment for bacteria. There's moisture, heat, and raw materials being handled every single day (depending on your cooking frequency). We have all seen videos and articles about how to make sure that your kitchen is free from filth, including the very instrument you use to clean it, the sponge. No matter which technique you use to clean your sponges, there are plenty of other things to worry about. Thought the sponge was the culprit to kitchen contamination? Think again!

Why the Kitchen Towel Is the Germiest Thing in Your Kitchen

Stripe Flour Sack Kitchen Towel Magnolia
Target

Did you know your very own kitchen towel can be one of the dirtiest things in your kitchen? Yes, according to a study done by the NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), that slightly damp, discolored, (French Bulldog printed), piece of fabric hanging from your oven handle can be a vehicle for cross-contamination.

Think about it, you are constantly touching food and then wiping your hands on the towel. You use that same towel to wipe a small spill on the counter. You go to wash your hands and guess what, you are wiping your hands on that same towel once again. One study collected 100 kitchen towels, and almost 50% of them were found to have bacterial growth. But don't worry! There are some ways to reduce the risk.

How to Reduce the Risk of Contaminated Dish Towels

Exchange Them Frequently

The recommendation is to change out your kitchen towels daily. If you have the space, stash a pile of kitchen towels, one for each day of the week. A great thing about this is, kitchen towels aren't incredibly expensive. Of course, if you are not a frequent cook, you can skip a day or two if the towels have not been used.

Wash Them

As soon as you change out your towel, place the used one in the dirty laundry. Make sure to wash them on the hot setting and dry them on high.

Reach for the Paper Towels

If there is a spill on the counter, reach for the paper towels to clean instead of cloth towels. This is very important for cleaning up raw meat residue. Yes, the thought of affecting the environment may cross your mind, but saving yourself from foodborne illness is important too.

Air Dry Your Dishes

If you are washing your dishes the old-fashioned way, you may be prone to dry them with a towel. Well, this may be the quick way to dry your dishes, but it can contaminate them. Try air-drying your dishes upside down with plenty of room on a dish rack.

Wash Your Hands

Always remember to wash your hands frequently. Warm water, anti-bacterial hand soap, and a good birthday song serenade will do the trick in making sure your hands are clean every time.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
raw chicken on cutting board
10 Mistakes You're Making With Raw Chicken
container of disinfecting wipes
Why Your Beloved Disinfecting Wipes May Be Making Your Kitchen Dirtier
stack of lidded glass food storage containers
The Disturbing Discovery I Made With My Glass Storage Containers
kitchen knives
How to Care For Your Knives So They Last Long and Stay Sharp
Kitchen Cleaning Tools
15 Simple Ways to Handle Kitchen Mess in Just Minutes
placing plate into dishwasher
Is the Hot Water in My Dishwasher Really Hot Enough to Kill Bacteria?
Woman preparing food on modern cooktop
What Is an Induction Cooktop?
bowl of Kumquats
What the Heck Is a Kumquat — And What Does It Taste Like?
best dish towels
These Are the Best Dish Towels For Keeping Your Kitchen Clean and Tidy
Mother and daughter cooking in kitchen
9 Bad Cooking Habits You Learned From Mom That You Need to Quit Now
how-to-clean-your-dish-mat-pexels-ron-lach-10397049-1x1
How to Wash Your Dish Drying Mat
Close-up of woman hand cleaning the surface of a table with a cleaning cloth at home
How to Clean the Kitchen After You Cook in 5 Easy Steps
plantains on white backdrop
What Are Plantains?
spraying cleaner on countertop
10 Kitchen Tasks You Can Conquer in 10 Minutes
Dirty Dishes in Dishwasher
TikTok Taught Me: How to Load the Dishwasher the Right Way
Card Placeholder Image
9 Classic Home Ec Lessons Pro Chefs Still Use Today