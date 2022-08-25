What Is the Difference Between Plumcots, Apriums, and Pluots?

A few plum-apricot 'plumcot' fruits sit on a wood surface, with one plumcot sliced in half to reveal the inside of the fruit and stone.

When plums and apricots fall in love, they get married, have babies, and that's where plumcots, apriums, and pluots come from. This may be the abbreviated — and fictitious — version to tell elementary schoolers (sans a produce-gifting stork), but many of us simply don't know how these seasonal fruit hybrids get from the orchard to the grocery store… Until now.

What Are Plumcots, Apriums, and Pluots?

Let's just get down to brass tacks. The standard rule of (green) thumb for the delicious trio is as follows:

Plumcots are a 50-50 hybrid between plums and apricots.

Apriums are an apricot and plum hybrid, but are mostly apricot (typically a 75-25 ratio).

Pluots are a plum and apricot hybrid, but are mostly plum (typically a 75-25 ratio).

It's that simple. They are hybrids of different Prunus fruit species. And since there are varying degrees of "aprictoness" or "plumness" that make up an aprium or pluot, they have spawned literally dozens of iterations with unique physical characteristics and flavor profiles based on growing techniques, climate, terroir, and every other factor a farmer must take into consideration to yield a marketable (and delicious!) fruit. They also come with witty and playful names like Dapple Dandy, Sugar Babe, and Supernova, to name a few.

Here is a breakdown of all three varieties, including quick tips on what to (and what not to) look for while shopping.

Pining for Plumcots

The 50-50 cross-pollination of a plum and apricot creates a plumcot, a somewhat fuzzy, purple, and red-skinned stone fruit with red flesh that is sweet with the subtle and signature tang of an apricot.

Plumcots have a very limited growing season of mid-May to early July. A ripe fruit will be firm but have some give when squeezed. Keep them at room temperature, but store them in the refrigerator for a week (or even longer) once they're ripe. This will preserve the firmness until they're ready to be consumed.

Because plumcots come in so many different color varieties (including green, which is actually the sweetest of the bunch), it can be difficult to gauge ripeness based on appearance alone. Heed the advice you take with books in a library and don't judge one by its cover.

These gems are delicious and can be delightful in cooking and baking as well. Try a plum(cot) crisp.

All About Apriums

Orange-fleshed apriums will possess a fuzzy exterior and taste like an apricot, but they'll be a touch sweeter, juicier, and firmer.

Apriums have a longer growing season than plumcots. You can find them in grocery stores from mid-May to September. Like plumcots, apriums are ripe when firm but with a light spring when pressure is applied. They're also quite aromatic when ready to be eaten.

Shoppers should also not judge this fruit by its exterior color, as a super sweet and ripe aprium may not be completely orange. Store unripened apriums in a loosely-closed paper bag until they're ready to be consumed, but place them in the refrigerator once they've reached peak firmness.

Enjoy them as a snack or use in a recipe like you would apricots — take an aprium spin on apricot jam for example.

It Oughta Be a Pluot

The plum-forward pluot maintains most of the physical characteristics of a plum with its smooth skin and darker hue, but the taste is slightly less acidic thanks to the presence of apricot. It is usually the sweetest of the three (since the bitterness associated with plum skins is virtually non-existent), but there are so many off-shoots of the OG that an uber-tart pluot wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

Shop for a pluot as you would with a plum by looking for a surface that is firm and free of bruises and discoloration.

Unfortunately, it is seemingly harder to ripen a pluot at home, so only purchase ones that feel as close to ripe as possible. That said, pluots, like apriums, can also be stored in a loosely-closed paper bag or on a kitchen counter until ripened. Once they've reached your desired level of texture, put them in the refrigerator for a week to preserve this state of freshness.

Pluot season is mid to late-summer, with some varieties available as late as October. Keep them in mind as you begin to stock up on apples and pumpkins — a pluot crumble, pie, or tart is a wonderful way to welcome the tastes and smells of fall.