Does the $3 Chipotle Burrito Hack Really Work? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Can you really get enough food for a whole burrito with just a few dollars? We investigate.

You may or may not have heard about the clever Chipotle burrito hack that's been circling around the internet. It was first shared by TikTok user @Wyaleena, who posted a since-deleted video ordering several different sides, including a plain tortilla. The TikToker then went on to combine and assemble the order into what looked like a normal-sized burrito. The best part, one might ask? It only cost Wyaleena a total of just $3. To no surprise, the original video gained traction and went on to receive around 2.6 million views before being deleted (presumably to keep her secret safe!)

Chipotle has always been known to have cheap burritos, and although they're still pretty affordable, the standard burrito price has increased to a whopping $12 in some locations (don't worry– the average national price is still below $7.) Because of this — and because everyone loves a good deal — it makes sense that people have been so intrigued by the concept of a $3 burrito.

Although other users on TikTok tried Wyaleena's hack and claimed it works, we (as major foodies and semi-skeptics) felt we had to try it for ourselves. Is it too good to be true? Do you REALLY get enough food for a whole burrito? For three dollars?

Since we'd never say no to Chipotle, we gladly took on the challenge to get answers to these all these questions and more.

How to place the $3 burrito order:

The order can be placed in person at Chipotle, but doing it through the app seemed like the easiest and most shame-free option. Regardless of how you order, the trick is to order a single taco with a protein of your choice. Keep in mind that chicken and/or veggies will be your cheapest option.

Once you've done that, it's time to choose your free toppings; rice, beans, salsa, corn, veggies, lettuce, etc. However, instead of plainly selecting them, you have to specify that you want them as sides. Otherwise, you'll just get a really full and overflowing taco, which is the mistake we made at first.

The last step (and arguably the most important) is to add a side tortilla. It is an extra cost, but without it, there will be no burrito. Add it to the bag, checkout, and get ready to be pleasantly surprised.

Does the $3 Chipotle burrito hack work?

As you might've guessed, the total cost for our order did end up being over $3. However, it wasn't that far off, with our bill totaling to $4.41 including tax. And let us tell you off the bat — even with the extra dollar spent — we were not disappointed.

Our self-assembled burrito was maybe slightly thinner than your average Chipotle burrito, but it was definitely enough to fill the tortilla. So much so that we weren't sure we'd be able to close it all the way.

So, if you're hungry, on a budget, or just want to try something fun, we absolutely recommend grabbing your keys and heading to your nearest Chipotle.

One final note:

We placed this order in New York City, but because we love to do our research, we discovered that where you live actually matters when ordering Chipotle. So although we spent a whole $1.50 extra, you might not have to. Here are prices for that same order in four other random states:

Texas: $4.01

Vermont: $4.07

California: $3.86