The Best Thing at Chipotle Isn't Even on the Menu

The internet has gone crazy once again for a simple hack we wish we had thought of ourselves. As If we all needed another reason to love Chipotle, the people of TikTok have come up with yet another hack that keeps us coming back for more.

Chipotle as you all know, is a well-loved fast-casual chain known for its delicious (and affordable) customizable burritos, bowls, salads, and more. However, recently Chipotle has been getting a lot of traction due to their not-so-secret menu hacks, which continue to go viral each time they are discovered. This time, they've gone viral for a hidden gem that isn't listed on the menu but has quickly become a fan favorite among foodies and Chipotle enthusiasts: a creamy dipping sauce made with their honey vinaigrette and sour cream.

What Is the Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette?

The original Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette is a spicy dressing that is made with a blend of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, red wine vinegar, oil, garlic, and a mix of spices. But you may not have even known it exists as it's not technically on the menu. It comes standard with every salad, but it isn't available in the assembly line in the store, or as an add-on in the app.

The vinaigrette has a tangy and smoky flavor that's a simple way to level up anything you order at Chipotle. All you have to do to get your hands on some is to ask for it in-person.

What Is the Chipotle Dipping Sauce Hack?

But because people on the internet love taking things one step further (not a complaint), it's been elevated into a creamy, tangy, slightly spicy dipping sauce that's truly hard to resist, and will make you want to eat it with everything.

So while you're asking for a side of the honey vinaigrette get a side of sour cream too, then mix them together into a creamy dipping sauce. The most popular menu item to order alongside seems to be a cheesy steak and veggie quesadilla, however, the dipping sauce is a great way to add flavor to any Chipotle order. You could use it as a sauce for burritos, tacos, and bowls, or, you could even take it to go and serve it alongside homemade grilled meats, veggies, and rice bowls. While the chain offers a variety of sauces and condiments, none of them quite compare to the unique and bold flavor of this clever invention.

Is There a Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette Shortage?

With that being said, it is worth noting that the Chipotle vinaigrette is not always available at all locations. Some locations have even reported shortages of their vinaigrette due to high demand. If you find you aren't able to get your hands on the vinaigrette here's how to make a copycat Chipotle honey vinaigrette at home that's (in my opinion) better than the original.

How to Make Copycat Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

2 chipotles in adobo with 1 tablespoon of the sauce

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons honey

6 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

⅔ cup neutral oil such as vegetable or canola

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sour cream, optional

Instructions:

In a blender, combine chipotles and adobo, garlic, oregano, honey, red wine vinegar, and cumin. Blend until smooth, then slowly drizzle in oil with the blender running to emulsify. Season to taste with salt and pepper and transfer to a sealable jar. To make the creamy dipping sauce just serve the dressing mixed in with a few tablespoons of sour cream.

Tip:

As long as the vinaigrette is stored without sour cream, it can last up to two weeks in the refrigerator.