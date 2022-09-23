Plus find out which one just joined the ranks of our all-time favorite Trader Joe's purchases.

New Trader Joe's Fall Products Have Arrived — Here's What to Try and What to Skip

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants; arranged on a serving platter, one on a plate with fork marks and pieces, cup of coffee next to it

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants; arranged on a serving platter, one on a plate with fork marks and pieces, cup of coffee next to it

Since Trader Joe's announced their fall product lineup earlier in the month, we've been shopping (and maybe stockpiling) our favorites, and anxiously awaiting the arrival of the newest additions in stores. The roll-out has been slow and gradual, but we were eventually able to find most of the new products. As always, we've got opinions. Some are instant classics, while others are definitely disappointing. Without further ado, here are the new TJ's products you should be adding to your carts, and the ones you can skip.

The Best New Fall Products at Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants

Trader Joe's chocolate croissants are the stuff of legend, with many a TikTok clip about the infamous overnight proofing process. Their newest puffy pastry product capitalizes on fall's favorite flavor: pumpkin. With a big pool of creamy, spiced pumpkin cheesecake filling on top of the usual flaky, buttery pastry crust, these end up resembling a flaky danish more than your typical filled croissants. Don't get me wrong — they're completely delicious — but I could see them being too rich for some people to eat for breakfast.

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Gluten-free or not, these pumpkin muffins are downright delicious. Of course, you could make homemade pumpkin muffins, or even use the TJ's Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix to make some semi-homemade ones, but these are just so easy and impressive! If they didn't say it on the label, you would never know they were gluten-free — they're super moist and not grainy or dry at all.

Salted Maple Ice Cream

Salted Maple Ice Cream. That's it. That should just about sell you on it. If you're not convinced, just give it a try for yourself, I promise you'll thank me later. And if we know TJ's, their best ice creams tend to stay in freezers for a very limited time, so hop to it!

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce used with boneless skinless chicken thighs; roasted in a casserole pan, one chicken thigh on a plate with arugula salad and fork Credit: Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Chipotle Roasting Sauce

If you're a fan of TJ's Harvest Salsa, you will love this Pumpkin Roasting Sauce. It's got that same sweet-and-savory, spiced-but-not-spicy flavor, with the addition of tangy smokiness from the chipotle peppers. It's also super versatile. I used it on some simple roasted veggies, but I could see this working as a marinade for chicken thighs or pork chops, for braising meats, or as an enchilada sauce. Trader Joe's even recommends adding a few tablespoons of cream to make a simple, warming pasta sauce.

Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread

If you love Trader Joe's signature Unexpected Cheddar — an aged cheddar with pops of parmesan-like saltiness — then what's not to love about this pub-cheese style spread? From sandwiches to charcuterie boards to savory tarts, we wouldn't be surprised if this cheese spread is the Next Big Thing at TJ's and sticks around for a while.

Cinnamon Roll Blondie Bar Baking Mix

I'll be honest — I haven't had a chance to bake up this blondie bar mix yet (look at all the desserts on this list!) But after seeing early reviews on TikTok and Instagram, all signs point to this mix being an instant favorite.

Our Least Favorite Trader Joe's Fall Products

rader Joe's Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's on wood background and surface; stacks of cookies, some broken, with decorative pumpkins in back Credit: Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies

I wanted to love these pumpkin spiced cookies but in the end, they were sweet on sweet on sweet. Between the cookie, the filling, and the coating, these were bracingly sweet with too much of the same pumpkin flavor. For me, the little sprinkle of sea salt on top was just not enough to cut through all that sugar, and I'll stick to the uncoated Pumpkin Flavored Joe-Joe's Cookies this fall.

Organic Maple Vinaigrette Dressing

Another product I thought I'd love! I love a vinegary salad dressing, but even this maple vinaigrette was too acidic for me. I couldn't taste any maple flavor, mostly because the Dijon mustard and apple cider vinegar completely overpowered it. I think this vinaigrette would be much better as a dressing for pasta or potato salad with more richness to balance out all that acid. That's how I'll be using the rest of the bottle I have, but I won't be buying it again.

rader Joe's Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Pudding; on fancy dessert plates, two with ice cream on side; each in various stages of being eaten Credit: Trader Joe's

Pumpkin Sticky Toffee Cakes