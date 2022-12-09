We Tried Every Brand of Crescent Rolls We Could Find and This Is the Only One We Will Buy From Now On

The winner isn't what you'd expect.

By
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Breana Lai Killeen
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Breana Lai Killeen, MPH, RD is a Chinese and Jewish chef and dietitian that has worked in all facets of the food world. She is a recipe developer, culinary nutritionist, and marketing specialist with 15-plus years of experience creating editorial and digital content for top food and kitchen brands. For 10 years, Breana was a food editor turned test kitchen and editorial operations manager for EatingWell Magazine where she oversaw the development, production, and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022
Four cans of crescent rolls from various brands.
Photo: Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

Canned crescent rolls have been a staple in my house since I was a kid. Besides baking them plain, we'd often add cheese and ham to make them a hearty breakfast, or use them to make Pigs in a Blanket for an always crowd-pleasing appetizer. The dough is so versatile that you could even throw an entire appetizer party starting with a few cans. Now that I have kids of my own, I still keep a can or two in my fridge because I'm always in need of a quick breakfast or side to share at a party.

I'll admit, when I started this tasting I thought I knew which canned crescent roll dough would win but my prediction was wrong. We tasted all the options we could find and there was a clear winner, and the can I usually buy came in last!

How We Tested

We included all the brands you might know—Pillsbury, Trader Joe's, Immaculate Baking Company—along with several store-brands, including two from my local grocery stores as well as Walmart and Aldi. All were baked on dark-color baking sheets at the same time in the same brand of ovens. Tasters were given samples blind, i.e. they didn't know what brand coincided with each sample. The crescent rolls were scored based on 3 categories:

  1. Color
  2. Flavor
  3. Texture

The Clear Winner: Trader Joe's Organic Crescent Rolls

A can of Trader Joe's Organic Crescent Rolls
Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

Every single taster ranked Trader Joe's crescent rolls number 1. I've been doing blind packaged baked goods testing for 10 years and this has NEVER HAPPENED. Tasters liked that the Trader Joe's crescent rolls had a light buttery flavor that "didn't taste fake" with a touch of sweetness but not so much so that they couldn't see using it in savory applications. They also liked the texture which was "soft but not gummy" and flaky.

1st Runner Up: Great Value Crescent Rolls from Walmart

A can of Great Value Crescent Rolls
Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

The store-brand crescent rolls from my local grocery stores and Walmart were a close second. They too had buttery flavor and a flaky texture but tasters said the butter flavor tasted artificial (which it is) and the texture was a little more gummy than the Trader Joe's version. The differences were extremely subtle between Walmart and other store-brands, and Trader Joe's. Honestly, if we weren't tasting them next to each other, you wouldn't be able to notice a difference, which makes them worthy back-ups. Especially since Trader Joe's crescent rolls are only available seasonally.

2nd Runner Up: Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

A can of Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

The classic blue label is synonymous with crescent rolls and these did win for appearance. They puffed up and browned more than the other brands however, they didn't quite taste as good as the others when sampled side-by-side. Again, all the testers said these were still delicious and they'd be happy with this option as well.

The One to Skip: Immaculate Baking Company Organic Crescent Rolls

A can of Immaculate Baking Crescent Rolls
Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

I was shocked that the brand I usually stock in the fridge came in dead last. Just as the Trader Joe's crescent rolls were the clear winner, the Immaculate Baking Company Crescent Rolls were the clear loser. Compared to the other brands, they were the gummiest, driest, and blandest of the bunch. Of course, everyone still said they were "ok" but considering this is the most expensive can, I'll be stocking my fridge and freezer with Trader Joe's Organic Crescent Rolls instead from now on.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Cans of pumpkin puree on an orange backdrop
The Best Canned Pumpkin Puree to Buy
An assortment of store-bought pie crusts in their packages on an orange background.
The Best Store-Bought Pie Crusts
A collage of brownie mix boxes including on from Trader Joe's, Ghirardelli, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, and King Arthur.
We Taste-Tested 10 Brownie Mixes — These Were the Best
mint-flavored products grouped together
These Peppermint-flavored Snacks That Will Fill You With Holiday Spirit
A Thanksgiving table set with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, roasted turkey and gravy at the center.
6 Trader Joe's Products I'll Be Passing Off as Homemade for Friendsgiving
A collage of Trader Joe's boxed baking mixes include yellow cake mix, gluten free brownie mix, all-purpose baking mix and blondie mix
We Tried All the Baking Mixes at Trader Joe's and These 4 Are the Best
An assortment of BBQ sauce bottles floating on an orange background with an "Allrecipes Taste Test" seal on top
The 6 Best BBQ Sauces You Can Buy
Zojirushi EA-DCC10 Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle
We Made Hundreds of Pancakes to Find the Best Electric Griddles
taste-test-pancakes-revised-2x1
I Tried 12 Pancake Mixes, and One Brand Was So Much Better Than All the Others
oatmeal taste test redo tout
We Tried 9 Types of Rolled Oats and These Were the Best
Contemporary Nonstick Roasting Pan
The 12 Best Roasting Pans for Every Home Cook, According to Thousands of Reviews
close up view of Golden Crescent Rolls in a red basket
Golden Crescent Rolls
405 Ratings
best nonstick cookware
The Best Nonstick Pans for Easy, Everyday Use
wok with two arrows on yellow background
The 4 Best Woks You Can Buy, According to Our Test Kitchen
Best Food Dehydrators of 2022
We Tested the 22 Best Food Dehydrators — Here Are Our Favorites
soda makers with carbonated water inside
The 8 Best Soda Makers, Tested by Allrecipes