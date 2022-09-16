We Tried NYC's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies & Were Not Expecting the Winner

New York City may be the big apple, but this city packs some major punch when it comes to desserts. From old school throwbacks like Black and White Cookies to new school mashups like the Cronut, NYC is home to all kind of confectionary creations. But when it comes to desserts, you can't get more classic than the good ol' CCC: Chocolate Chip Cookie.

There are many, many chocolate chip cookies in this city, but when my coworker (and host of We Tried It) Annie Campbell came to town for a visit, we decided to set off on a quest to find the best CCC in NYC. In the end, we tried three of the internet's favorite, top-rated, most-TikToked cookies. Here's what we thought, and which one was (clearly) the best in the batch.

A chocolate chip cookie from levain bakery is split in half to real the gooey, melty center. Credit: Levain Bakery

Levain Bakery — The Cakey Chocolate Chip Cookie

We had to start with Levain, the original 'It' Cookie of NYC. Its Chocolate-Chip Walnut has a serious celebrity fandom with everyone from Neil Patrick Harris to Taylor Swift proclaiming it the best in New York. We gave that a taste alongside the newer Two Chip Cookie, a cookie with dark and semisweet chocolate chips.

They were still warm when we got them, providing that Instagram-ready melty chocolate shot when broken in half. The cookie base itself was soft but not gooey, more on the cakey side with a subtle vanilla flavor. There was of course, a ton of chocolate and you could really taste the addition of slightly fruity dark chocolate chips in the Two Chip. All in all, the outside was perfectly crunchy, but we found the inside to be a little dry, and more cake-like we prefer in a chocolate chip cookie, and slightly lacking in depth and balance from some salt or browned butter.

If you like a cakey, thick chocolate chip cookie, this is the cookie for you. When making them at home, look for recipes that call for more leavening agents (baking powder and baking soda) or more than one egg. This recipe for Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies is a great Levain copycat for all your cakey CCC cravings.

A stack of chocolate chip cookies from Maman bakery sit on an ornate blue and white porcelain plate. Credit: Maman

Maman — The Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

Maman is a French café and bakery in New York City, but when we heard their Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie was featured on Oprah's Favorite Things a few years back, we knew it had to be good. Its chocolate chip cookies use only dark chocolate chunks, plus three kinds of nuts: almonds, macadamia nuts, and walnuts. We ordered one and while it was not warm when we got it, it had a much deeper color than Levain's, and was much thinner than Levain's colossal cookies.

Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie was totally on the other side of the CCC spectrum from Levain's. Chewy, with loads of textures from the nuts and a deeply developed flavor in the dough we suspect is from brown butter. As a result, this was a super nutty chocolate chip cookie through and through — and not just because it has three types of nuts, each with their own flavor and texture. A sprinkle of sea salt on top was the perfect finishing touch to keep us coming back for bite after bite.

I am a chewy chocolate chip cookie kind of gal, so Maman's was pretty close to perfect for me. If you're also in the chewy CCC camp, look for recipes with a higher ratio of brown sugar to white sugar, and ones that call for an extra egg yolk like this recipe for Best Big, Fat Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies. Brown sugar contains molasses, which amps up the chew factor, and extra egg yolk will make for a richer cookie without causing it to rise so much. You can also try the Pan Banging Trick that Annie tried — and loved — which helps push some of the excess air out of your cookies, making them even chewier.

a hand holds a chocolate chip cookie from funny face bakery, broken in half to reveal the doughy, gooey center. Credit: Funny Face Bakery

The Winner: Funny Face Bakery — The Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie

Funny Face Bakery is perhaps best known for their intricate and hilarious pop culture-inspired iced sugar cookies, but has recently risen as a contender for best CCC in NYC. Annie and I both saw this cookie on TikTok a few months ago and were immediately intrigued. Its Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie immediately looked melty, molten, and mouth-watering. I won't beat around the bush — this was our clear winner, and let me tell you why.

Funny Face's Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie comes in two sizes — Cutie and Deluxe. We got the Deluxe, a hefty 6-oz cookie that arrived piping hot. The outside was pleasantly crunchy with a solid crust, but the inside broke open like a geode, revealing a perfectly molten center studded with little pools of melted chocolate. This cookie practically melted in our mouths. It was gooey but not doughy or raw — a pet peeve of mine is underbaked dough parading as gooey cookie — with a richness that satisfied our cravings without warranting an entire glass of water or milk after. But if you do want one, Funny Face even sells cups of dairy and non-dairy milk for all your dunking desires.