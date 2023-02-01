The Best Dips to Pair With Your Favorite Chicken Wings

Win every game day party with these seven perfect pairings.

By
Stacey Ballis
Photo of Stacey Ballis
Stacey Ballis

Stacey Ballis is a novelist, cookbook author, freelance food and lifestyle journalist, and recipe developer who specializes in culinary fiction, and empowering home cooks to create extraordinary cooking and dining experiences for themselves and their loved ones.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023
A chicken wing next to four different dips
Photo: Dotdash Meredith

With entertaining season in high gear, it's time to go deep on everyone's favorite party platter hero: chicken wings. And while wings in and of themselves are a pretty perfect food, there is something about a little dunk in a delicious dip that takes them to the next level. But which dips are best for which styles of wings? Fear not: We've got seven wing-dip pairings (and recipes!) for your favorite styles, from Buffalo to teriyaki. See you on the sofa!

line of buffalo chicken wings drenched in different sauces
Rez-Art via Getty Images

Best for Buffalo Wings: Blue Cheese Dressing

These saucy, spicy wings— which originated at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York and attained iconic status nationwide—have one dip, and that is blue cheese dressing. This is about contrasts: The creamy, tangy dressing offsets the buttery heat of the Buffalo sauce, and the cheese serves to tame the spice so that you can keep on eating. (The traditional celery stick accompaniment doesn't hate a little dunk either.)

Get the recipes:

looking down at a plate full of crispy honey sriracha chicken wings topped with sesame seeds
dotdash meredith food studios

Best for Honey Sriracha Wings: Tahini Dressing

Sweet heat is the name of the game with many Asian-inspired wing sauces, like these Honey Sriracha wings. As in this recipe, toasted sesame seeds as a garnish are a built-in counterpoint of nutty, earthy flavor to the spicy, sweet honey sriracha sauce. That flavor profile makes tahini sauce the perfect dipping partner: Its trademark sesame paste ups the nutty umami factor, while lemon brightens the bite and yogurt cools the heat.

Get the recipes:

high angle looking at a plate of golden brown garlic and parmesan chicken wings
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Best for Garlic Parmesan Wings: Marinara Sauce

These Italian-inspired wings, full of rich herbs and spices and zesty with garlic, are essentially chicken Parmesan for your fingers. So, what better dip for them than a great marinara sauce? A tomato sauce underscores all that classic Italian flavor, while adding that bit of sweetness to balance the garlic.

Get the recipes:

Jerk Chicken Wings
Gustavo

Best for Jerk Chicken Wings: Cucumber Mango Salsa

These Caribbean-style wings are packed with warming spices, serious heat from habanero peppers, and the brightness of fresh lime. They cry out for a sweet, cooling dunk that leans into the tropical heritage of the jerk seasoning. Mango salsa is a great choice here. We like versions that are inspired by the salsas of the islands, like this version with cucumber.

Get the recipes:

Teriyaki Chicken Wings
Photo by Chef Mo.

Best for Teriyaki Chicken Wings: Edamame Hummus

Japanese-style teriyaki wings have that terrific salty-sweet glaze that makes them absolutely delicious. And while they are obviously delectable all on their own, they can be improved with a little extra garnish. We love balancing the flavors of these savory wings with a surprising edamame hummus. This creamy green dip includes cilantro, which brings even more verdant intensity to the party.

Get the recipes:

close up view of Oven Fried Chicken Wings on a white plate
Ms. Pat

Best for Fried Chicken Wings: Korean BBQ Sauce

Fried chicken wings are classic for a reason: They are always amazing. That crispy exterior and juicy interior delivers all the benefits of fried chicken in a tasty little package. And while barbecue sauce is a traditional dipper for fried chicken wings and your favorite bottled sauce will work wonders, a Korean-style barbecue sauce with notes of soy, ginger, and sesame is really going to amp up the flavor. Think of it this way: Korean-style chicken wings are fried first and then dunked in sauce, so this pairing is meant to be!

Get the recipes:

close up view of a pile of BBQ Chicken Wings on a white plate
Ligia

Best for Barbecue Chicken Wings: Ranch Dressing

Whether your BBQ wings are made with a spicy rub, sauced, smoked over hardwood, or baked, one thing is for sure. If you are going to dunk a BBQ wing, there is only one way to go: ranch. Sure, that bottled stuff will work great, but if you're hosting friends, think about making your own—because homemade ranch dressing is a thing of beauty, and well worth that extra 15 minutes of prep.

Get the recipes:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Five bowls of buffalo chicken wings
I Tested Our 5 Most Popular Buffalo Chicken Wing Recipes and Found My New Favorite Party Snack
Eight images of crispy chicken wings
I Tested All the Popular Internet Hacks for Perfectly Crispy Baked Chicken Wings and Here's the Hands-Down Winner
Our 5 Favorite Ways to Use Store-Bought Pouch Meat
Korean-Style Chicken Wings
The Secret to Making Korean-Style Chicken Wings at Home
Jars of mayonnaise with Hellmann's in the center
I Worked in Fine Dining for Decades, and This Is the Only Mayo I'll Buy
Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings
Our 15 Best Baked Chicken Wing Recipes of All Time Are Why Napkins Were Invented
Buffalo chicken wings with dip
25 Favorite Chicken Wings for the Big Game
looking down at a big bowl of Texas caviar
32 Easy Appetizers for the Super Bowl
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
17 Ratings
a top down view of a pile of the best chicken wings served with cut celery and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
The Best Chicken Wings
27 Ratings
a bowl of Buffalo Chicken Dip on a platter with crudite and chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
5,073 Ratings
Five chocolate chip cookies on a marble background
I Tested 5 Reader Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes in Search of the Best
walmart-deals-logo-1x1
The Best Walmart Grocery Deals Under $10 for Your Thanksgiving Feast
high angle looking at a plate of buffalo chicken wings, with a side of ranch, carrots and celery
Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings
3,486 Ratings
Jerk Chicken Wings
Chef John's Best Chicken Wing Recipes
a low angle looking into a jar of buffalo chicken wing sauce with a bowl of coated wings in the background
Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce
850 Ratings