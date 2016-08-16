It's the cutest fruit in the world - the cucamelon. It looks like a watermelon but tastes like something else. Find out what - and how to grow your own.

I Ate Some Adorable Cucamelons and They Were Amazing

Possibly the cutest fruit in the world showed up on my dinner plate last night. Behold, the tiny cucamelon:

Cucamelons in hand resized. Photo by Seattle Urban Farm Co. Cucamelons in hand. Photo by Seattle Urban Farm Co.

Like a baby watermelon, but with cucumber cred. I've been seeing them everywhere on social, so I was thrilled when they arrived in my salad at Seattle's Bastille. See them peeping out from under the couscous in my dish of Sungold tomatoes with couscous, smoked yogurt, cucamelon, and parsley:

Cucamelons in my salad resized. Photo by Lorraine Goldberg Cucamelons in my salad at Bastille. Photo by Lorraine Goldberg

What is a cucamelon? It's a grape-sized fruit that grows on vines, also known as the Mexican sour gherkin or Melothria scabra. It looks like a baby watermelon outside – but more like a cucumber inside, as you can see in the picture above. It tastes like a cucumber, but a bit sweeter, maybe with a hint of lime – nothing like a watermelon.

Finding Cucamelons

Cucamelons are showing up in some specialty grocers, and you can grow these babies yourself! You'll be able to find the seeds online from various sellers. The plants are fast growers – take just a couple of months to mature, and you can grow them in barrels or pots, so they're perfect for apartment dwellers and decks. Since they're vines, you'll also need a trellis at least 3-feet tall.

Cucamelon plant at Bastille resized. Photo via Bastille Cucamelon plant at Bastille. Photo via Bastille

How to Eat Cucamelons