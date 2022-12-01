This New $2 IKEA Product Makes the Perfect Stocking Stuffer

I've been a longtime fan of IKEA for their minimalist, affordable furniture and seriously underrated cinnamon rolls (they're only $1!). But, ever since the Internet alerted me to the store's ever-expanding selection of kitchen tools and storage solutions, I find myself checking IKEA's website with frequency.

It all started with TikTok's favorite fridge organizer: SNURRAD, a genius plastic turn table that transforms disorganized, overcrowded fridge space into one seamlessly swiveling shelf. Seriously brilliant, the storage solution works just as well for pantry shelves and its rectangular design accommodates smaller fridges like my own.

The Internet's (and my) latest love? An IKEA snack storage container with just as genius features. Oh, and did I mention, it's only $1.99? Yeah, consider me sold. Here's everything you need to know about the SPLITTERNY.

Meet My New Favorite Snack Container From IKEA

The SPLITTERNY is a silly name but don't let that distract you from the serious functionality and brilliant Scandinavian design of this compact snack container. The container is small but mighty with two separate compartments: a main container with a built-in removable strainer and a resealable top that can be used to store dry goods.

A part of IKEA's larger sustainability efforts and expanding collection of reusable storage solutions, this snack container is a dishwasher-safe, super versatile lunchbox workhorse. The bottom is perfect for fruits and veggies with its built-in colander, and the top is ideal to hold corresponding dips like hummus or yogurt.

Or, remove the colander part and put yogurt on the bottom, then place granola or nuts in the top section to keep them nice and crisp. Or just use the two containers to bring two snacks to work and save two zip-top bags each time. The two-part system is the ultimate solution to soggy salads; put dressing or crunchy mix-ins in the top and never eat a sad, wilted desk lunch again. The possibilities are truly endless.

If your New Year's resolution is to bring lunch to the office, whether for health, sustainability, or budget reasons (or all three), the SPLITTERNY will get you excited to pack lunches again. And did I mention it's under $2? That means it also makes for a perfect stocking stuffer or add-on to any holiday gift for the foodie in your life. So make your way to IKEA, pick up a few before they sell out, and grab a cinnamon roll on your way out — you'll thank me later.