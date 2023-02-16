You Too Can Have Biscuits With the Boss Thanks to a New 'Ted Lasso' Ice Cream

This ice cream is about to be here, there, and every-[bleeping]-where just in time for the new season.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023
Jeni's x Ted Lasso Biscuits with the Boss ice cream
Photo: Jeni's/Allrecipes

You better believe it, the beloved series, Ted Lasso, is getting its own ice cream flavor inspired by Ted's famous "biscuits with the boss" morning routine.

Every day, AFC Richmond coach, Ted, brings his boss Rebecca a box of shortbread cookies that he lovingly makes from scratch. Despite the fact that Hannah Waddington, who plays Rebecca, has famously said the on-set cookies are unbearable, we tried a copycat recipe that produces delicious, melt-in-your-mouth cookies—just like they appear to be on TV.

Those shortbread cookies are what led to a new ice cream collab with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Ted Lasso and Jeni's partnered to create a limited-edition Biscuits with the Boss flavor that will launch right before the show's third season premieres.

Jeni's x Ted Lasso Biscuits with the Boss ice cream
Jeni's

The ice cream features real, buttery shortbread cookie crumbles—that are worlds better than the on-set ones—in a rich salted buttercream ice cream. It sounds simple, but Ted is a simple man and his cookie recipe reflects that.

If you too believe football (and ice cream) is life, then you can get your hands on the Ted Lasso-inspired flavor beginning March 2. You can find it online on Jeni's site or at one of its brick-and-mortar locations nationwide.

You've got the Biscuits with the Boss ice cream, now all you need is the boss—so it's a good thing Ted Lasso returns to Apple TV+ on March 15.

