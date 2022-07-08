Target Is Selling Cereal-Scented Candles That Will Bring You Back to Your Childhood

We can picture it now: it's Saturday morning, the cartoons are playing, and we're slurping down a big bowl of sugary cereal as our weekend treat. Whether that was Lucky Charms, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or Honey Nut Cheerios was up to you. But we'd be lying if we said we didn't love all those flavors.

So if the idea of a sweet breakfast cereal fills you with nostalgia, we have some great news for you. Target and General Mills have teamed up to create five candles that smell just like your favorite childhood cereals. That's right, now you can have the sweet smell of Lucky Charms wafting through your room any time of day.

All About Target's Cereal-Scented Candles

General Mills' new candles are a Target exclusive and are available in five scents: Lucky Charms, Trix, Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Honey Nut Cheerios. The cereal-scented collection is available in an array of sizes — including 4-ounce jars, 11-ounce single-wick candles, 12-ounce three-wick candles, and 13.5-ounce three-wick candles. There are even three different gift sets that include a variety pack of four-ounce candles.

Each size includes a unique design featuring the cereal pieces, logos, or mascots for each brand in keeping with the fun spirit of the candles. They range in price from $5 to $15 and have burn times between 14 hours and 44 hours. While the candles are licensed by General Mills, they are actually made and distributed by Yankee Candle, so they have the high-quality soy-wax blend that Yankee is known for.

Discover the Five Scents

We grabbed one of each candle to see if they really smell like our favorite breakfast cereals — here's what we found:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

When you first sniff the Cinnamon Toast Crunch candle, it smells quite sweet, but not very cinnamony. As it burns, it starts to bring out the warm cinnamon scents — and the longer it burns the more sweet vanilla and cinnamon scent comes through. This one is a nice sweet candle, but might not necessarily smell exactly like Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Cocoa Puffs

Upon first smelling the Cocoa Puffs candle, it doesn't smell like much. But once you start burning it, you start to get the notes of chocolate you would expect. It does smell pretty artificial, but you can still tell that it's chocolate. The longer the candle burns the stronger the scent gets, but we're not sure the scent is ever truly cuckoo-for-Cocoa-Puffs.

Honey Nut Cheerios

At first, the Honey Nut Cheerios candle smells just like the Cinnamon Toast Crunch candle. It's sweet with not much else, but once it starts burning it gets a vanilla scent plus an even deeper saccharine scent (which we assume is the honey). The longer it burns, the stronger it gets and you get notes of nuts and cinnamon along the way. So, we'd say this does, in fact, smell like Honey Nut Cheerios.

Lucky Charms

The Lucky Charms candle smells magically delicious right out of the gate — maybe not exactly like Lucky Charms, but still like sugary goodness. When it's lit, this candle hits the Lucky Charms scent right on the head. Not only does it have the sweet marshmallow scent, but it even encapsulates the scents of the oat cereal too.

Trix

The Trix candle is the only one that smells like the cereal itself even when it's not lit. When it's burning, the fruity scents of Trix are even stronger and it smells exactly like the multicolored cereal. A big difference here, silly rabbit, Trix (candles) are(n't) for kids.

Which Is Your Favorite?