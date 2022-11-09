The Best Target Grocery Deals Under $10 This Week

Here are the staples to snag on your weekly Target run.

Published on November 9, 2022
Whether you're hosting the first holiday party, attending a weekend tailgate, or just keeping the lunch boxes well-packed, you can find some serious savings this week on some of Target's top products. From now through 12th, you can stock up on your favorite snacks, sweets, and even salsas at discounted prices. Just be sure to note that all of these deals are only available for in-store order pick-up, drive-up, or same-day delivery.

Here are our favorite finds under $10 this week.

1. Lindt and Ghirardelli Chocolate Candy

ghiradelli-chocolate-caramel
Target

Deal: $5 with order pick-up or same-day delivery

Time to indulge — your favorite luxury chocolate candies are on sale! This deal includes dozens of fan-favorite treats from milk chocolate caramel squares to assorted truffles. If you're like us, you'll keep a bowl of these goodies out on the counter all holiday season-long so your guests can satisfy their sweet tooth.

2. Frito-Lay Snacks & Chips

lays-potato-chips
Target

Deal: 2 bags for $6 (regularly with order pick-up or same-day delivery

From pickled-flavored potato chips to pretzel sticks to Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips, this deal has all your cravings covered. Plus, no one will be disappointed if a bag of Sour Cream & Onion Lay's are brought to the holiday party.

3. Magic Spoon Cereal and Granola

magic-spoon-cereal
Target

Deal: $8.99 with order pick-up or same-day delivery

The low-sugar breakfast that's taking the cereal aisle by storm is now on sale. If you haven't given all the flavors (or any of the flavors) a try, now's your chance to enjoy a bowl of high-protein, grain-free goodness.

4. Simply Beverages

simply-lemonade
Target

Deal: $2.49 with order pick-up or same-day delivery

Apple juice, peach juice, grapefruit juice, and more are on sale this week, so it's time to stock up for your holiday cocktails. Autumn punch or cranberry martini, anyone?

5. Yoplait Yogurt

yoplait-yogurt
Target

Deal: Buy 5 for $3 with order pick-up or same-day delivery

What better way to start your morning than with a smooth and satisfying cup of yogurt? Flavors like strawberry, vanilla, and peach are all included in this deal, so you can keep the fridge packed with options for everybody in the house. P.S. It's best when paired with homemade granola.

6. Dunkin' Donuts Coffee

dunkin-donuts-coffee
Target

Deal: $7.99 with order pick-up or same-day delivery

Fall mornings are almost begging you for a warm cup of coffee, and Dunkin' makes some of our favorite kinds. Whether you're a coffee purist or you indulge in flavored brews like Caramel Cake and Turtle Love, go ahead and grab few bags for the winter months when you're craving a cozy cup.

7. Silk Creamer

silk-coffee-creamer
Target

Deal: $3.99 with order pick-up or same-day delivery

Now that we've established coffee is an essential part of your fall grocery run, it's time to take things up a notch with a rich, flavorful creamer too. If you love non-dairy options for your coffee, Silk's almond and oat creamers will add all the creaminess and sweetness you crave, as well as fun fall flavors like Pumpkin Spice, Maple, and Crème Brûlée.

8. Mott's Applesauce and Del Monte Canned Fruit

motts-apple-sauce
Target

Deal: $2.59 on select items with order pick-up or same-day delivery

Canned fruit is a great no-brainer snack or addition to the kids' lunchbox, whether you opt for a cup of apple sauce, diced pears, or Mandarin oranges. These deals will help you get your daily serving of fruit in a delicious way.

9. Driscoll's Raspberries and Blackberries

blackberries
Target

Deal: $2.49 with order pick-up or same-day delivery

Whether you're whipping up smoothies, stacking yogurt parfaits, or serving sparkling cocktails, there are ample reasons to take advantage of this sale on fresh berries. Try something new on the holiday table this year and bake up an Old-Fashioned Raspberry Crisp or Best-In-Show Blackberry Cobbler instead of the usual suspects.

10. Tostitos and Cheetos Chips

tostitos-tortilla-chips
Target

Deal: 2 bags for $8 with order pick-up or same-day delivery

With tailgating season in full swing, now is a great time to stock up on party-perfect tortilla chips and Flamin' Hot Cheetos. While you're at it, add a few jars of discounted Tostito's Salsa and Queso Blanco to your cart to make the game day spread complete.

