10 Target Good & Gather Products Worth Buying

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In mid-September, Target began rolling out its newest private-label food brand, Good & Gather, which is arriving in stores and online with a whopping 650 products. By late next year, over 2,000 products from the line will be available.

Good & Gather carries everything from produce to ready-made pasta to snacks and more. What makes it good? Everything is made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners, and high fructose corn syrup. And with it being a private-label brand, many of the products are more affordable than comparable products from name brands.

Good & Gather will ultimately become Target's "flagship" private-label brand, replacing both the Archer Farms and Simply Balanced lines, and reducing their Market Pantry line. Many of the products from these lines will be reformulated and reintroduced as Good & Gather products.

We got our hands on dozens of new products from the Good & Gather line, and after hours of taste testing, there were some pretty clear winners here in the office. Read on for our favorite products from Target's Good & Gather line.

1. Caramel Coconut Chips

It would be an understatement to say these coconut chips were a crowd favorite here in the office. The toasted coconut and caramel flavor combination reminds me of my favorite Girl Scout cookie (you know the one). These would make a great smoothie topping, trail mix addition, or just grab a handful out of the bag like me.

Caramel Coconut Chips Credit: Target

Buy It: Caramel Coconut Chips, $3; target.com

2. Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chip with Flax Seeds

I'm always on the hunt for a good blue corn chip, and I think I've found my new favorite. These weren't too oily or too salty, like some competitor brands. They're also sprinkled with nutrient-rich flax seeds, so you can feel a little better about your late-night snacking. They're the ideal vehicle for shoveling loads of guacamole, salsa, or hummus into your mouth, 'cause let's be honest we all do it.

Blue Corn With Flax Seed Tortilla Chips Credit: Target

Buy It: Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chip with Flax Seeds 18 oz, $4; target.com

3. No Stir Creamy Almond Butter

This almond butter requires no stirring, so you can dig in straight out of the package. It's a great alternative to peanut butter, with a whopping 6 grams of protein per serving. The almond butter aficionados in the office gave this the seal of approval, and the affordable price point is just an added perk.

Creamy Almond Butter Credit: Target

Buy It: No Stir Creamy Almond Butter 16 oz, $7; target.com

4. Sweet Potato Kettle Chips

I may or may not have finished off this bag in one day. These are by far the best sweet potato chips I've tried. Unlike other brands, they aren't oily or chewy. They would be great with both sweet and savory dips, and make a healthy alternative to standard potato chips. Not to mention the resealable bag keeps them fresh for days (if they last that long for you).

Sweet Potato Chips Credit: Target

Buy It: Sweet Potato Kettle Chips 7 oz, $2; target.com

5. Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola

I'll admit, I was a bit of a skeptic when I saw all the health promises this granola makes. It's made with GanedenBC30, otherwise known as "good bacteria" that helps promote digestive and immune health. It's also gluten-free and loaded with fiber. But let's just get to it — this tasted GOOD. It has a mild chocolate flavor that's not too overwhelming, and I would definitely add this to yogurt or trail mix. I plan on keeping a bag by my desk for whenever I need to satisfy my sweet tooth without feeling guilty about it.

Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola Credit: Target

Buy It: Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola 8 oz, $5; target.com

6. Organic Kettle Corn

Beware, this kettle corn is addicting. No matter how much I tried I couldn't put it down. We found it to be the perfect blend of sweet and salty. Not to mention it's 50 calories per cup and 12 grams of whole grains per serving. You'll want to stock up on a couple of bags for movie night, game night, or any night.

Organic Kettle Corn Credit: Target

Buy It: Organic Kettle Corn 7 oz, $2; target.com

7. Hazelnut Spread

Nutella lovers, this spread will save you some coin. Fans of the name brand won't be able to tell the difference, and at just $2.29 for a 13-ounce jar, this does not disappoint. Use it to whip up some dessert crepes or just go at it with a spoon.

Hazelnut Spread Credit: Target

Buy It: Hazelnut Spread 13 oz, $2; target.com

8. Organic Stir Creamy Peanut Butter

Like any good organic peanut butter, there's only one ingredient: dry roasted organic peanuts. Everyone was impressed with the taste and spreadability of this peanut butter. We found it comparable if not better than several name brands, but at a more affordable price.

Organic Creamy Peanut Butter Credit: Target

Buy It: Organic Stir Creamy Peanut Butter 16 oz, $4; target.com

9. Classic Guacamole

Store-bought guacamole can be pretty hit or miss... or mostly miss. But we were pleasantly surprised by the smooth consistency and mild flavor of this classic guacamole. Fans of smoother guacamole will love this ready-to-eat version. It has a mild garlic flavor that would be a crowd favorite at any gathering.

Classic Guacamole Credit: Target

Buy It: Classic Guacamole 10 oz, $4; target.com

10. Almonds, Cranberries and Macadamia Fruit and Nut Bars

The Good & Gather line has countless granola bar options — trust us, we tried a lot. But out of all the bars we tried, I would definitely buy these fruit and nut bars again. They're almost an exact dupe for cranberry almond KIND Bars. My only complaint would be that only four bars come in a box, but that's still only $1 per bar — not bad at all!

Fruit and Nut Bars Credit: Target

Buy It: Almonds, Cranberries and Macadamia Fruit and Nut Bars 4 ct, $4; target.com