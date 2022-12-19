Taco Bell Is Releasing Two New Mexican Pizza Flavors for the First Time Ever

It's been a huge year for Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza. First, the fan-loved pizza, which is two tortillas stuffed with meat and refried beans and layered with Mexican Pizza sauce, cheese, and tomatoes, permanently returned to the menu after a two-year hiatus. Then, musical icons Dolly Parton and Doja Cat came together to commemorate the Mexican Pizza's return with a musical event, Mexican Pizza: The Musical, on TikTok.

Now, as the year is coming to a close, Taco Bell announced the final Mexican Pizza trick it's been hiding up its sleeve. The fast food chain is testing two brand-new Mexican Pizza flavors at select U.S. locations.

The traditional Mexican Pizza is a fan-favorite — it was even sold out for months after its initial return due to supply shortages. So, if you love the OG, we're sure you'll love these two new offerings that take the pizza to the next level.

Starting December 22, Taco Bell will be testing a Cheese Jalapeño Mexican Pizza and a Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza for a limited time. However, there is a catch (we knew it was too good to be true), the new Mexican Pizzas are only available in two cities.

The Cheese Jalapeño Mexican Pizza, which adds nacho cheese sauce and jalapeños to the traditional Mexican Pizza, will be available in Oklahoma City costing between $4.99 and $5.49. While the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza, which has an additional bean and meat layer, will be available in Ohama for $5.99.

Just like with any test run, the new Mexican pizzas will only be available for a limited time for Taco Bell to see how they perform with customers. If they perform well (our fingers are crossed), then we could see two new Mexican pizzas on the menu soon. So, Oklahoma City and Omaha customers, go test those pies!