Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Is Back for the Fall
Prime hot chocolate season is just around the corner, and Swiss Miss, maker of iconic hot cocoa mixes, is bringing back two fab flavors to their line-up: Unicorn and Pumpkin Spice.
The Swiss Miss Unicorn Hot Chocolate ($10; amazon.com) is less about a special flavor — the cocoa mix is simply the brand's iconic mix — and more about the out-of-this-world rainbow assortment of marshmallows that are packaged in each envelope.
"Make snow days and unicorn parties even more magical with this whimsical treat," the brand says on their website.
Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate, which is a limited-edition seasonal flavor, combines comforting pumpkin spice flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger with the classic hot cocoa mix. It's also 99.9 percent caffeine-free, so if you're craving that PSL flavor without the buzz, this might be a great solution.
Both mixes, the brand says, are free of artificial flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives, and both should be hitting grocery store shelves in the coming weeks.