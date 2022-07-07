In celebration of Subway's new menu, you can try one of its new sandwiches for free!

Subway Is Giving Away One Million Free Subs — Here's How To Get One

Subway just unveiled its biggest menu update since the restaurant opened in 1965. The Subway Series is an all-new menu featuring 12 subs that give customers a brand new way to eat fresh.

Subway is known for its deli sandwich customization, but this new menu allows customers to simply order a sub by number or name. According to the brand, Subway's culinary experts spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes to narrow the menu down to the 12 best sandwiches.

Introducing New Subway Sandwiches

These sandwiches are broken into four basic groups: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Each sandwich has a unique number and name to make ordering easy.

Some of the subs may look familiar, like The Boss, which is essentially Subway's Meatball Marinara sandwich but already doctored up with pepperoni, mozzarella, and Parmesan on Italian Herbs & Cheese bread. While others are totally new, like The Mexicali, which is a sandwich with chicken, avocado, Pepper Jack, and Baja Chipotle sauce, and The Monster, which is a cheesesteak filled to the brim with steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar, veggies, and Peppercorn Ranch.

How to Get a Free Subway Sandwich

To celebrate this new menu revamp, Subway announced they will be giving away up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs. On July 12, head to any participating Subway restaurant nationwide between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (your local time) to choose one free sandwich from the new Subway Series menu.