Are There Really Stones in Dried Beans and Lentils?

Would you like a stone with your lentils? Probably not, but that doesn't mean you won't stumble across a pebble or two in a batch of the dried legumes. But are they really stones? Why are they in there in the first place? Are they edible? We get to the bottom of all these questions and more.

Why Are There Stones in Your Lentils?

We won't beat around the bush: yes, those are really stones in your dried legumes, and you might even find twigs, dirts, and more in there. So what are all these things doing in your lentils (and beans!) in the first place?

There is actually a very simple explanation: sometimes the dried pods of these delicious, protein-packed legumes break off and find themselves as part of the bagged and sealed product that ends up on grocery store shelves.

You may even find actual rocks, lumps of dirt, and plant parts like twigs and leaves, but don't be alarmed: it's actually quite natural. This is due to the harvesting process, which can gather small debris surrounding the plants, and those bits accidentally pass through the farmers' separating devices. Due to their small size — especially lentils — it's hard for machines to sift out all the debris.

While consuming a small stone will likely not mess up your digestive system, it could potentially cause some significant tooth damage. That's why it's important to sift through your beans or lentils in a colander and remove anything that may seem foreign. You can also pour out an entire package onto a cooking sheet and pick out the debris with your fingers.

Pro tip: give your beans and lentils a soak before cooking them. This will not only clean them, but also soften them up a bit before cooking. It will even enhance the rate of mineral absorption and because they're chock-full of ones like potassium and magnesium; it's not a step you want to forget.

Lentil & Bean Recipes to Try Out

Looking for some (stone-free) bean and lentil recipes to add to your repertoire? Check out some of our favorites below.

Lentil Soup

Now that fall has fallen, the best cold weather remedy is a bowl of filling, nourishing soup. And no other soup warms the soul more than a classic lentil variety with garden-fresh veggies like carrots, onions, and celery. Serve this in an oversized bowl with a slice of hot bread and get ready to hibernate.

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Slow Cooker Northern White Beans

Low and slow cooking allows these white beans to take in the flavors of neck bones, chicken broth, and soul seasoning for a dish that will embarrass anything that comes from a can. And with the use of a slow cooker, you truly can set it, forget it, and go about your day.

Black Bean Chili

This recipe may call for canned black beans, but you can easily substitute them for a dried variety. Simply give them a soak overnight in lukewarm water to rehydrate and soften them up. The result: hearty, fiber-filled goodness that will keep you satiated for hours.

Cristi

Curried Lentils

The humble lentil can stand up to bold, more robust flavors, which makes curried lentils a fantastically spicy and fragrant side dish for any dinner spread. Of course, it makes an ideal carb base for Indian food favorites like butter chicken and palak paneer.

Vegetarian Refried Beans

Taco Tuesdays will turn into Taco Weekdays after whipping up this vegetarian refried bean recipe that is heavy on heat and light on excessive oil. Spread it on a tortilla and pile it high with your favorite Mexican toppings like cotija, corn, and stewed jackfruit.