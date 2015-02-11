Meet Oscar, the King Of Steak, and the Most Romantic Meal Ever

Have you met Oscar? You know, Steak Oscar.

Filet mignon + crab meat + asparagus...all topped with a rich Béarnaise sauce.

It's arguably the best steak preparation ever invented – and certainly among the most romantic! Which makes Steak Oscar the ideal meal for a special date, anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because. Fun for the Oscars, too!

Steak Oscar with Crab, Asparagus, and Bearnaise Sauce Photo by Getty Images

Here Are Some Keys to Mastering Steak Oscar

Béarnaise Sauce

Certainly the most difficult part of this dish is making the sauce. Béarnaise sauce involves the whipping of butter into egg yolks over a barely simmering water bath. Virtually identical to the lovely hollandaise sauce, Béarnaise sauce omits or adds to the lemon that flavors hollandaise and enhances it with minced fresh tarragon and vinegar. With proper instruction, you too can master these lovely emulsion sauces.

Watch Chef John make an amazing "tarragon-spiked, shallot-infused" Bearnaise Sauce:

Stairway to Heaven

It's hard to improve upon perfection, but let's try with a few cooking tips, shall we?

Asparagus is good, but do you know what is even better? Roasted or grilled asparagus.

To do this, just gently toss the asparagus spears with olive oil and a little salt and pepper, then cook until just tender. If you are grilling your steaks, the asparagus can grill right beside them and should be done in 4 to 7 minutes (depending on the heat of your grill). To roast, cook them in a 425 degree F (220 degrees C) oven on a foil-lined baking sheet until tender, about 10 minutes.

Speaking of the steak, show it a little love too! Rub it with your favorite steak seasoning, fresh garlic, or seasoned salt before cooking.

Some people like a nice, thick filet mignon steak, and who can blame them! But those in the know usually go for tournedos of beef, which are simply beef tenderloin cut into thick slices about 3/4- to 1-inch thick. What's the difference, you ask? Tournedos are nice in that they cook faster than a thick piece of filet, but the main reason is that you have more surface area for your seasoning, and more area to brown on the grill. This equates to extra flavor in every bite.

No crab or not a fan of crab? Shrimp is good too. Oscar's nothing if not versatile.

Jessica's Steak Oscar

Try your hand at Jessica's version of Steak Oscar. "Simple, elegant, beautiful, and above all else a delicious show stopper!" says LivLiz88. "I served this with long grain and wild rice!"

Get the Recipe: Jessica's Steak Oscar

7293774_jessicas-steak-oscar_photo-by-JimP Photo by Jim P

The Reckoning

If all of this sounds sublime, but maybe a little bit more work than you were hoping for, all is NOT lost. Try the runner-up, Lobster Colorado. This one is simply filet mignon wrapped in bacon, then topped with buttered lobster, and finished with a quick brown butter sauce. See? Easy!

closeup of a filet mignon topped with lobster tail Lobster Colorado | Photo by abapplez | Credit: abapplez