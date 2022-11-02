Food News and Trends Here's How to Order Festive Secret Menu Items From Starbucks Starbucks doesn't have any new holiday add-ons to their drink menu this year, but we've got you covered. Because nothing gets us into the spirit like a warm treat in a festive mug. By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Starbucks/Allrecipes The holiday season is already upon us — sorry Thanksgiving, we love you, but you only need one day to shine. Just like when the pumpkin spice latte drops in the fall, we all know that it's time to start playing Christmas music and get out the red and green decor when Starbucks announces the return of its holiday drinks. Seriously, Starbucks could even put a smile on the Grinch's face with its adorably festive mugs and delicious seasonal beverages. This year, Starbucks' holiday drinks made their debut on November 3 — alongside four new cup designs. The holiday menu features six returning favorites: Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew. While we're excited to see the tried-and-trues return, we are a little disappointed that there aren't any new seasonal drinks this year. Plus, some of our past favorites — like the Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte — didn't make a return appearance to the featured list. The only new holiday item introduced to the menu can be found in the Starbucks bakery case: the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, which is like a cinnamon roll that also includes mint chocolate chips, coffee, and chopped pistachios. If you, like us, are in the mood to try a different holiday offering this year, then you'll need to turn to Starbucks' "secret menu." But, remember, while these secret menu drinks might be known by coffee drinkers and social media users, that doesn't mean your barista will know how to make them just by saying the name used on TikTok. Instead, you may have to order these drinks step-by-step either at the coffee shop or in the app. It goes without saying, but please be kind to your barista when ordering these — they're extremely busy, especially during the hectic holiday season. Additionally, remember that these items are not official holiday items and won't count toward any Starbucks promotions. For example, if you want to snag a free reusable cup on Red Cup Day (rumored to be November 17), you'll have to order one of Starbucks' flagship holiday drinks. Starbucks Secret Menu Holiday Drinks Hot Chocolate Cold Brew Love hot chocolate, but still want that caffeine kick? Order the hot chocolate cold brew. How to Order: Grande cold brew1 pump vanilla1 pump white chocolate mocha sauce2 pumps mochaAdd vanilla sweet cream cold foamAdd cocoa powder on topAdd chocolate shavings on top Gingerbread Latte Starbucks' Gingerbread Latte was discontinued from the holiday menu in 2019. But, have no fear, you can still recreate the delicious drink. How to Order: Grande chai tea latte (hot or iced)4 pumps brown sugar syrupOptional: add vanilla sweet cream cold foam (for extra sweetness) Snickerdoodle Cold Brew Sure, Starbucks has a sugar cookie latte, but what about the cinnamon-sugar goodness of a snickerdoodle? How to Order: Grande cold brew2 pumps white chocolate mocha sauce1 pump cinnamon dolce syrupSplash of your choice of milk Roasted Chestnut Cold Brew The Chestnut Praline Latte is delicious on its own, but the holidays are all about chestnuts roasting on an open fire, right? If you want more of a toasted taste, try ordering this coffee. How to Order: Grande coffee (hot or iced)2 pumps white mocha syrup2 pumps chestnut praline syrupSplash of your choice of milk Chestnut praline syrup is one Starbucks baristas love to play with. So, if you want to try something else with chestnut praline flavoring, you can add two pumps of it to the vanilla sweet cream cold foam. Or try a traditional iced Chestnut Praline Latte topped with salted caramel sweet cream cold foam or vanilla sweet cream cold foam. Grinch Latte Even the Grinch needs his morning latte. There are two simple ways to make this green and red drink and they both start with a matcha tea latte. How to Order: If you want extra flavors: Grande matcha tea latte (hot or iced)Add vanilla sweet cream cold foam with strawberry puree blended in If you don't want extra flavors: Grande matcha tea latte (hot or iced)Add vanilla sweet cream cold foam with holiday sprinkles blended in Candy Cane Cold Brew Jumpstart your day with a little extra zing from this minty cold brew. How to Order: Venti cold brew4 pumps white chocolate mocha sauce2 pumps peppermint syrupAdd sweet cream cold foam with 2 pumps peppermint syrup blended in