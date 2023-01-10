Starbucks Is Changing Its Rewards Program — Here's What You Need to Know

You might want to redeem your current Stars now.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
Photo: JohnFScott/Getty Images

We really don't like being the bearer of bad news, but, if you're a Starbucks frequenter, you're not going to like what the coffee chain recently announced. Beginning in mid-February, Starbucks' fan-favorite rewards program is changing — and it will be harder to get free coffee.

In December, Starbucks emailed its rewards members to let them know its Terms of Use would be changing in 2023. If you, like most people who receive these messages, didn't click on the link, then you wouldn't have seen that Starbucks is increasing the Stars needed to redeem free drinks.

How Starbucks' Rewards Are Changing

Starting on February 13, you will need 50 to 100 more Stars to redeem free brewed hot coffee, tea, handcrafted beverages, bakery items, breakfast items, and lunch items. The new Star redemptions are as follows:

  • 100 Stars (previously 50 Stars) can be redeemed for a free hot brewed coffee, hot steeped tea, iced brewed coffee, ice brewed tea, a bakery item (like a cake pop or cookie), a packaged snack (like popcorn), a cold plastic to-go cup, or a hot plastic to-go cup.
  • 200 Stars (previously 150 Stars) can be redeemed for a free handcrafted beverage (like a latte or Frappuccino) or a hot breakfast item (like a sandwich).
  • 300 Stars (previously 200 Stars) can be redeemed for a packaged salad, lunch sandwich, protein box, or packaged coffee item (like coffee grounds).

The 25-Star and 400-Star redemption tiers will not change. You can still use 25 Stars for free beverage modifiers and 400 Stars for free merchandise (up to $20).

Despite the fact that most of the redemption values increased, it isn't all bad news. With this new redemption system, iced coffee, iced tea, and at-home coffee products are actually valued less than they were in the old system. Currently, you need 150 Stars to get a free iced coffee or iced tea and 400 Stars to redeem free at-home coffee products. We know it's not a huge win, but it's still a win.

And the other good news is, the Star increase doesn't take effect until February 13, so you can still redeem your Stars at their current value. That means if you've been saving up to get your favorite Starbucks coffee as a Venti with an extra shot of espresso, you should do it now!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A Costco storefront on a yellow background.
The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now
Sam's Club Sign
The Best Products on Sale at Sam's Club This Month
cookware set, coffee grinder, and a saucepot arranged on a colorful background
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Filled With Tons of Our Favorite Kitchen Products — Here Are 15 Worth Snapping Up
Starbucks Holiday Drinks
Here's How to Order Festive Secret Menu Items From Starbucks
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
Did You Know? There Are Starbucks Locations Testing Secret Menus
Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block Stainless Steel tout
The 25+ Best Kitchen Deals From Target's Huge After-Christmas Sale
After Christmas Deals Tout
You Can Still Shop Deals From Brands Like Lodge, Cuisinart, All-Clad, KitchenAid, and More at Amazon — Up to 62% Off
Tall Starbucks to go cup on wooden table
Everything You Need to Know About Starbucks Coffee Sizes
Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and pumpkin spice latte
How to Make Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Cold Foam at Home
Starbucks drinks lined up on a blue background including the pink drink, cold brew with cold foam, iced coffee and a Frappuccino.
Here's How to Get BOGO Drinks at Starbucks
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Deals on Holiday Products at Sam's Club This Month
Walmart Black Friday Deals
Walmart Has Thousands of Incredible Kitchen Deals Today — Here's What's Worth Buying
pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cake pop, pumpkin donut, stack of pumpkin spice pancakes, and a slice of pumpkin cheesecake being featured in a photo
Here Are All the Best Pumpkin Items You Can Order This Fall
Santa’s Cookies & Milkshake From Universal Orlando Resort
All the Christmas Treats from Universal Studios That You Can Make at Home
A KitchenAid stand mixer and Oster waffle maker on a red polka dot background.
13 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals From Target's Massive Cyber Monday Sale
article tout with a waffle iron, coffee grinder, and kitchenaid
Amazon Officially Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale, and Tons of Our Favorite Kitchen Appliances Are Marked Down