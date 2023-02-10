Starbucks Employees Are Buzzing About a New Rumored Flavor Coming Soon—Here's What We Know

We likely all have our tried and true Starbucks order. Personally, I'm a cold brew in any season kind of person—and, until recently, that wasn't a very popular take. Sure, Starbucks' Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew is a menu staple and you can get basically any drink iced at any time, but it wasn't every season you'd see a new item hitting the menu—let alone a new cold brew.

Starbucks took a strong "cold brew belongs in the winter" stance with the release of the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew in January, which joined the menu alongside the ​​Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Frappuccino. Even though the winter menu is still available, there are already rumblings about Starbucks' spring menu, which is said to feature yet another brand-new cold brew flavor.

A New Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew?

According to a Starbucks baristas' Facebook group, Starbucks will offer a brand new Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew starting March 7.

It's already pretty rare to see this many new flavors hitting the menu in general. But two new cold brews back-to-back? We really can't believe it.

The speculation began when Starbucks locations received a new Cinnamon Caramel syrup. One barista posted a photo showing the new syrup and a swarm of comments confirmed the new menu item.

As with most featured menu items, we can likely assume that the cold brew won't be the only new drink. If it follows the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew's footsteps, we'll probably see a Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew, Cinnamon Caramel Latte, and Cinnamon Caramel Frappucino on the menu.

Of course, you can also ask for just the Cinnamon Caramel syrup to be added to your typical coffee order.

Starbucks hasn't announced its spring lineup just yet, but we're waiting with bated breath to see if the Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew will actually make an appearance.