Starbucks Employees Are Buzzing About a New Rumored Flavor Coming Soon—Here's What We Know

We talked to a barista about the new coffee drink and when to expect it.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023
View of Starbucks storefront
Photo: Starbucks/Allrecipes

We likely all have our tried and true Starbucks order. Personally, I'm a cold brew in any season kind of person—and, until recently, that wasn't a very popular take. Sure, Starbucks' Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew is a menu staple and you can get basically any drink iced at any time, but it wasn't every season you'd see a new item hitting the menu—let alone a new cold brew.

Starbucks took a strong "cold brew belongs in the winter" stance with the release of the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew in January, which joined the menu alongside the ​​Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Frappuccino. Even though the winter menu is still available, there are already rumblings about Starbucks' spring menu, which is said to feature yet another brand-new cold brew flavor.

A New Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew?

According to a Starbucks baristas' Facebook group, Starbucks will offer a brand new Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew starting March 7.

It's already pretty rare to see this many new flavors hitting the menu in general. But two new cold brews back-to-back? We really can't believe it.

The speculation began when Starbucks locations received a new Cinnamon Caramel syrup. One barista posted a photo showing the new syrup and a swarm of comments confirmed the new menu item.

As with most featured menu items, we can likely assume that the cold brew won't be the only new drink. If it follows the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew's footsteps, we'll probably see a Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew, Cinnamon Caramel Latte, and Cinnamon Caramel Frappucino on the menu.

Of course, you can also ask for just the Cinnamon Caramel syrup to be added to your typical coffee order.

Starbucks hasn't announced its spring lineup just yet, but we're waiting with bated breath to see if the Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew will actually make an appearance.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
The Rudest Things You Do At Starbucks, According to Baristas
Starbucks Holiday Drinks
Here's How to Order Festive Secret Menu Items From Starbucks
Someone holding a baguette sandwich with a green baguette-style bag branded with the Panera logo on the table.
Panera Just Launched an Accessory—And I Hate That I Want It
M&M's Cast of Characters
The New Purple M&M Character's Flavor Is Here and We Have Thoughts
Tall Starbucks to go cup on wooden table
Everything You Need to Know About Starbucks Coffee Sizes
Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and pumpkin spice latte
How to Make Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Cold Foam at Home
Trader Joe's store front
Customers Voted—Here Are The 7 Best Trader Joe's Products in 2023
Starbucks drinks lined up on a blue background including the pink drink, cold brew with cold foam, iced coffee and a Frappuccino.
Here's How to Get BOGO Drinks at Starbucks
stacks of oreos supermarket
Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie and It's the "Most Oreo" Oreo Ever
a bottle of trader joe's ketchup sprinkle seasoning blend next to a plate of french fries
Trader Joe's Just Released a New Ketchup-Flavored Seasoning and It's Divisive
pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cake pop, pumpkin donut, stack of pumpkin spice pancakes, and a slice of pumpkin cheesecake being featured in a photo
Here Are All the Best Pumpkin Items You Can Order This Fall
McDonald's Sign
Hey McDonald's: Please Bring These Menu Items Back to the U.S.
cfa autumn spice tout
Chick-fil-A Just Dropped Their First New Milkshake Flavor in Four Years
overhead shot of pumpkins and cinnamon sticks
The Best Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Snacks Hitting Shelves This Fall
Trader Joe's sign on the outside of a storefront
The Most Exciting New Products Coming to Trader Joe's According to Employees
3 seltzer cans in fall flavors on an orange and yellow background.
We Tried the New Fall-flavored Sparkling Waters—Here Are the Ones Worth Buying