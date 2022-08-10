Here's How to Get BOGO Drinks at Starbucks

Calling all Starbucks lovers, coffee drinkers, and Pink Drink fanatics — we come bearing good news. It looks like your favorite coffee shop Happy Hour is back in action, except this time it's better than ever (as if they needed yet another way to lure you in).

As some of you may know, Starbucks began their Happy Hours back in 2010 with a short-lived deal that allowed people to order customized Frappuccinos. It was briefly brought back in 2018, and again in 2020, except this time with a half-off discount extending beyond the Frapp.

Since then, the world's coffee drinkers haven't seen another deal quite like it. That is until Summer 2022 rolled around Happy Hours returned — on select Thursdays. So whether your go-to order is an oat milk latte or a plain black iced coffee, you won't want to miss this.

What Is Thursday Happy Hour?

Starbucks chooses certain Thursdays (oftentimes biweekly, sometimes even less frequently) to give customers an opportunity to get two of their favorite drinks for the price of one. It's a BOGO (buy one get one) deal that includes almost all beverages. The only exceptions are "hot coffee, hot tea, ready-to-drink beverages (bottled water, bottled juice, etc.), Starbucks Reserve drinks, and alcohol."

However, because everyone likes to have their fun — yes, Starbucks too — they've chosen not to give out specific dates. This means, unfortunately, we have no dates for you either. What we can tell you is that it's always on a Thursday, between 2-7 p.m., and more commonly occurs during hotter months (like July and August) and around holidays. But don't worry, as long as you have the Starbucks app, you'll never miss this special BOGO offer. You need to have the app to participate anyway. While many stores will be sure to join in, not all do so check the app for this information as well.

Other Ongoing Deals

As if this Happy Hour isn't reason enough to love Starbucks, they also have an ongoing deal that allows you to get free coffee and/or tea refills on your order as long as you haven't left the store. So although it might not benefit you on a day-to-day basis, it certainly will if you choose to WFS (work-from-Starbucks).

Top Coffee Drinks to Try Recommended by Starbucks Baristas

Need some guidance on that seemingly endless menu full of possibilities and variations? Check out this list of recommendations from the baristas themselves: