Am I the Last Person to Learn About the Starbucks Free Refills Hack?

And it's not just at Target, either.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 18, 2023
A starbucks cup on a natural background with a tricolor border.
Photo: mysondanube/Getty Images

Picture this: I was scrolling on my TikTok and came across a video from @jordan_the_stallion8 in which the creator describes how "professional Target shoppers" know the best Starbucks hack around. That hack? You can get free Starbucks refills inside the store (so long as that location contains a Starbucks) for as long as you shop. I was dumbstruck and could not believe this was true.

Well folks, apparently it's not just Target either. According to a blog the brand posted on its website, Starbucks' policy is, and always has been, to give free refills in stores. Of course, there are stipulations, but suffice it to say I was shocked. Here's the fine print, and how to take advantage of this too-good-to-be-true deal.

How to Get Free Refills at Starbucks

First and foremost, you have to be at a participating location. As mentioned, the Starbucks locations in Target stores abide by the policy, as do all other Starbucks locations. You cannot get free refills at a Starbucks drive-thru.

Then—here's the important part—you must use the Starbucks app or a registered Starbucks card to pay for your first drink in order to get subsequent refills. When it comes time to ask for your refill, you'll likely be required to present that same card or app to the cashier in order to cash in on your free drink.

And, of course, there are stipulations on which drinks qualify for refills. Unfortunately, you won't be getting free refills on that $7 brand new Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew, or any other specialty drinks for that matter. According to the written policy, you can get refills on, "brewed coffee (hot, iced coffee or cold brew), and tea (hot or iced, not including lemonade)...regardless of the original beverage."

That means you can get as many refills of hot or cold coffee as you'd like, even if you started out with a quad shot-oat milk-pistachio latte.

The final clause in the policy (I promise!) is that you can only get refills during one visit, meaning you must stay in the store while you enjoy your first (or second, or third) drink to get refilled. If you're working or studying in a Starbucks, you can sit back and relax knowing you'll get free refills for as long as you're inside the café.

Target shoppers keenly noticed it counts as one visit if you get your drink, go shopping, then stop for a refill on the way out, since you never left the store.

The Bottom Line

While there are certainly conditions to getting those free coffees, we'll take 'em where we can get 'em, especially considering Starbucks' recent, disappointing changes to its rewards program. This is one TikTok hack that actually works, and (probably) won't tick off your barista, either.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
The Rudest Things You Do At Starbucks, According to Baristas
Straight on view of Starbucks storefront
Starbucks Employees Are Buzzing About a New Rumored Flavor Coming Soon—Here's What We Know
Instacart app
The Rudest Things You Do on Instacart, According to Former Employees
A Starbucks barista holding out a Starbucks hot cup.
These Starbucks Orders Will Make Your Wait Unbearably Long, According to a Barista
scooping vanilla ice cream
What's the Next Era of Ice Cream Chains?
The Best Deals at Amazon This Month Under fifteen dollars tout
The Best Amazon Kitchen Gadget Deals Under $15 This Month
Yeti Sale Tout
Yeti Coolers Rarely Go on Sale, but Right Now the Brand Is Slashing Prices on Coolers and Drinkware
Starbucks Holiday Drinks
Here's How to Order Festive Secret Menu Items From Starbucks
A Costco storefront with a designed treatment
The 12 Rudest Things You Accidentally Do at Costco, According to Employees
Starbucks drinks lined up on a blue background including the pink drink, cold brew with cold foam, iced coffee and a Frappuccino.
Here's How to Get BOGO Drinks at Starbucks
a mid level view of a golden brown turkey on a white oval platter, filled with traditional stuffing.
All the Ways to Get a Free Turkey This Thanksgiving
Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and pumpkin spice latte
How to Make Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Cold Foam at Home
Tall Starbucks to go cup on wooden table
Everything You Need to Know About Starbucks Coffee Sizes
Dirty Dishes in Dishwasher
TikTok Taught Me: How to Load the Dishwasher the Right Way
The restaurant depot store sign on a teal background.
Should You Be Shopping at Restaurant Depot?
pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cake pop, pumpkin donut, stack of pumpkin spice pancakes, and a slice of pumpkin cheesecake being featured in a photo
Here Are All the Best Pumpkin Items You Can Order This Fall