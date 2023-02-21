300,000 Bottles of Starbucks Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Glass Contamination

Pepsico has issued a voluntary recall of Starbucks coffee drinks after they were found to potentially contain glass inside the bottle, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The affected product is the 13.7-ounce bottled Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drink, which is manufactured by Pepsico, not Starbucks. More than 25,200 cases were recalled, each containing 12 bottles, totaling over 300,000 bottles that have been potentially contaminated by a, "foreign object (glass)," according to the FDA.

The FDA has classified this recall as a Class II recall meaning, "the use of a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." No injuries have been reported yet.

In a statement to Today.com, Pepsico said that the bottle drinks were distributed nationwide in the U.S. and are currently being pulled from marketplaces. The drinks were not sold in Starbucks retail locations.

The recall was initiated on January 28, but is ongoing. The affected bottles will have the UPC number 0 12000-81331 3 and one of the following expiration or "best by" dates: 03/08/23, 5/29/23, 6/04/23, or 6/10/23.

For comments, concerns, or and questions, contact Pepsico consumer relations at the following number: 1-800-211-8307.