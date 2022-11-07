Food News and Trends Stanley Tucci Launched His First Recipe Kit for You to Make His Holiday Pasta Tucci says this simple pasta is perfect for the holiday season — and how can you argue with him? By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: S.Pellegrino If you've always wanted to cook like Stanley Tucci (seriously, who hasn't?) it just became easier than ever before. Sure, we love following along and making recipes from his show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, but Tucci and S.Pellegrino just took it one step further. Tucci teamed up with S.Pellegrino and World Chef to launch a recipe kit featuring one of his original holiday recipes for Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini. "We have a saying in my family that there is always room for pasta, and the holidays are no exception. Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini is the perfect dish to share with loved ones this holiday season, and I hope our recipe kit inspires Americans to savor those precious moments cooking in the kitchen or coming together around the table," said Tucci in a press release. S.Pellegrino The recipe kit, affectionately named "S.Pellegrino's Taste of Tucci," includes everything you need to make the delicious one-pot meal. It features ingredients sourced from Italy, seasonal vegetables, and a bottle of S.Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water to enjoy with your meal. Tucci's Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini is simple, yet elevated. It's made with gnocchetti, Italian sausage, fennel, broccolini, Pecorino Romano, and Calabrian chili pepper flakes. It's cheesy, light, and just a little bit spicy — making it a great addition to your holiday table. Gnocchetti is a smaller, dried version of the traditional gnocchi. This durum wheat semolina pasta from Sardinia is shaped like a hollowed shell to perfectly capture the flavorful sauce from the dish. The Taste of Tucci recipe kit is only available for a limited time on World Chef's site. Starting November 7, customers can purchase the kit, which feeds four to six people, for $120. From there, they'll be able to pick the shipment date that works best — choosing from November 16, 21, or 30 or December 7, 14, or 21. Excuse us while we add Tucci's pasta to every one of our holiday menus this year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit