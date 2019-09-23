SPAM Pumpkin Spice Sold Out in Just Hours
Were you one of the lucky buyers?
Online shoppers flooded websites for SPAM and Walmart this morning, eager to get their clicker buttons on limited-edition SPAM Pumpkin Spice. But if you weren't an early riser, odds are you missed out on the highly-anticipated release.
The canned meat company announced more than a month ago that they'd be offering the festive flavor, which is made with "seasonal spices including cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg," beginning September 23 on their own website and through Walmart.com. A two-pack of the product sold for just under $9.
But whether for culinary curiosity or chuckles, shoppers snagged every single can in less than seven hours, the company said in a statement today.
Will they restock? It seems unlikely, as Hormel, the parent brand of SPAM, pointed consumers to their other 15 varieties, but if we know the Internet, odds are you'll be seeing golden cans of spiced SPAM on eBay and Amazon very soon.