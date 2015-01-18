Get some cozy ideas for snow day fun for you and the kids.

Big, wet flakes are falling. School is already canceled, the roads are closed, and you're working from home for the day — but that means everyone's all in one place, and you're going to need some distractions.

Snow days can be one of the most fun days for making lifetime memories, but there might also be a little ruckus and rumble if you don't keep everyone occupied. Yes, you can play outside later, but for now, you need a way to keep the peace and calm inside. Try these snow day indoor activities. Sure, things might get messy and noisy, but snow days don't come around all the often.

Have a Family Pancake Buffet

pancake board loaded up and ready to serve Credit: Mackenzie Schieck

Easy, inexpensive, and crowd-friendly. You probably have all the ingredients in your kitchen right now. Let older kids pour and flip. Let younger kids set the table. Then you can set out fun toppings and let the kids get creative with their art. Get all our pancake recipes.

Or if you're looking to surprise the kids with a beautiful breakfast when they wake up to see the snow that fell overnight, this beautiful pancake board is a real treat.

It's a Good Time for a Pizza Party

Let the kids make pizza dough (that should keep them occupied for a while), then let them customize their own pizzas. Just like pancakes, they can use toppings to create a beautiful picture. Shredded mozzarella makes for great snow, and fresh mozzarella rounds are clearly meant to be Frosty's body.

Turn Your Living Room Into a Movie Theatre

hot chocolate with candy canes and whipped cream Credit: Buckwheat Queen

Break out the popcorn maker, and set up a hot chocolate bar where everyone can add marshmallows, chocolate sprinkles, and whipped cream to mugs of cocoa. Or better yet, make your own hot chocolate bombs. That'll occupy plenty of time with melting chocolate, painting the molds, and waiting on them to harden. Then you can enjoy watching them melt and burst open just as the opening credits of the movie begin to roll.

Decorate Sugar Cookies

closeup of a snowflake-shaped cookie decorated with pale blue icing and piped white details Credit: KatherineNaomi

Sure, you may not have a basket of sprinkles or colorful frostings sitting in the pantry. You weren't planning a cookie-decorating event, after all. But all you need is some flour, sugar, butter, and eggs (and this recipe for The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies) to turn a snow day afternoon into a cookie delight.

Since they don't have the multitude of standard decorations, invite your kids to put on their thinking cap. Dig out the sprinkles from the holidays and birthday parties. Offer up the snack drawer for make-do decor. You'll be amazed at how they can turn chips into hair or trail mix into roads.

Play With Dough

Slime and play doughs have been all the rage with kids in recent years, but if you want to show them how to DIY their dough, you can give them the recipe for this Colorful and Edible Play Dough, and let the budding scientists go to work.

Just be sure to give them a pair of rubber gloves to protect their hands while kneading from the drink mix's colors. If you don't have drink mix on hand, food coloring will work.

Once their doughs are mixed and kneaded, let them go to work creating whatever their heart desires. When you're done, reviewers suggest you store it in the fridge so it doesn't dry out.

Take It Outside

If you get a little break in the weather, get outside to build a snowman, have a snowball fight, or even just take a walk and enjoy the snow. It'll help everyone burn off excess energy, and maybe they'll even go down for a nap. (Dream on, right?)