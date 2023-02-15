After Years of Fans Calling For Its Return, Snickers Is Finally Bringing Back This Flavor

Snickers fans missed this one-of-a-kind flavor so much, they tried to recreate the recipe!

Published on February 15, 2023
Snickers Chocolate Bars
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor/Getty Images

Snickers has a pretty wide variety of products. From candy bars to ice cream and even high protein bars, the beloved candy brand really has it all. Not to mention, Snickers is available in at least five different flavors.

But before there were the five long-standing flavors that we know and love, there were a couple of flavors that didn't make the cut. Sure, not all Snickers candy bars can be winners, but the Snickers Rockin' Nut Road certainly was.

If you recall, the Snickers flavor resembled that of rocky road. It had roasted almonds, marshmallow-flavored nougat, and caramel in a dark chocolate coating. Unfortunately, the Snickers flavor was discontinued in 2017, much to many fans' dismay. Many copycat recipes even popped up online to fill in the gap for those missing that irresistible combo of marshmallow and chocolate.

SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road
Snickers

Was it to make way for the short-lived Fiery and Espresso Snickers? Who's to say... Whatever the reason, Snickers customers have been begging for the flavor to make a return ever since—and they're in luck because Snickers finally listened.

Snickers announced it's reintroducing its Rockin' Nut Road flavor later this month.

"At Mars, we are consumer obsessed. Fans have shared their love for SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road and called for the return of this delicious, one-of-a-kind flavor," said Martin Terwilliger, Senior Director of Marketing, Mars Wrigley. "There's nothing like being able to excite our fans with the return of a product so many of them have requested."

Snickers Rockin' Nut Road is set to return to stores nationwide in Single, Share Size, and Sharing Size Pack sizes. It sounds like the flavor will be available permanently, so, Snickers fans, you did it!

