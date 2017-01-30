10 Slow Cooker Pork Recipes Under 300 Calories

Yes, you read it right, healthy pork recipes do exist. Add these absolutely delicious recipes to your diet as you watch your calorie intake.
By Carl Hanson
Advertisement

You can still eat healthy dinners during busy workdays. These healthy pork recipes have it all. They're all under 300 calories. They're 5-star delicious. And they're easy to make. Pop them in the slow cooker in the morning, and come home to the deliciousness!

1. Andy's Spicy Green Chile Pork | 169 Calories

Rave Review: "So delicious! I put it in the Crock-Pot this morning in about 5 minutes. I served it with tortillas, beans, and all kinds of fixings. One of the easiest and tastiest recipes I have ever made!" -- shayna

Get the Recipe: Andy's Spicy Green Chile Pork

Andy's Spicy Green Chile Pork | Photo by Allrecipes

2. Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ | 293 Calories

Rave Review: "Bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen. While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat, if you can, go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce." -- coolmonkshoes

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ

Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork | Photo by Meredith

3. Paleo Mexican Pulled Pork | 262 Calories

Rave Review: "This was wonderful. Served with corn crepes." -- Linda T

Get the Recipe: Paleo Mexican Pulled Pork

Paleo Mexican Pulled Pork | Photo by Linda T

4. Pork Roast with Herb Rub | 210 Calories

Rave Review: "Pork Roast with Herb Rub Haiku: 'Slow-cooked mine on low, til that sucker fell apart. Pure pork perfection!' Delectable pork. No BBQ sauce required. Just ate it in chunks alongside a salad." -- Rock_lobster

Get the Recipe: Pork Roast with Herb Rub

Herbed Pork Roast | Photo by Meredith

5. Slow Cooker Carnitas | 223 Calories

Rave Review: "Mmmm, these were so good and the house smelled great, as well. The meat falls apart and has the most interesting flavor." -- tunatwist

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Carnitas

Carnitas | Photo by Meredith
| Credit: Meredith

6. Slow Cooker Chile Verde | 265 Calories

Rave Review: "Chile Verde the easy way. A delightful blend of Mexican favorites without all of the hard work." -- falconemomma

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chile Verde

Slow Cooker Chile Verde | Photo by Meredith
| Credit: Meredith

7. Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker | 243 Calories

Rave Review: "This is the best kalua pork I've ever had and I'm from Hawaii. I had no idea it was so simple to make. I used black Hawaiian sea salt. The black sea salt helps it to taste more smoky and barbecued." -- es

Get the Recipe: Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker

Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker | Photo by DIZ
| Credit: DIZ

8. Havana Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin | 225 Calories

Rave Review: "The lemon and garlic were a perfect pair to really bring this dish over the top! Loved the steak seasoning, which brought the extra spiciness. One of my favorite slow cooker recipes thus far!" -- Rachel

Get the Recipe: Havana Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin

Havana Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin | Photo by Molly

9. Cuban-Style Pork and Sweet Potatoes | 266 Calories

Rave Review: "Sweet and spicy pork and sweet potatoes. Low in fat. High in taste and fiber." -- MONIQUEWS

Get the Recipe: Cuban-Style Pork and Sweet Potatoes

Cuban-Style Pork and Sweet Potatoes | Photo by Meredith

10. Pozole in a Slow Cooker | 240 Calories

Rave Review: "Easy, authentic Mexican Pozole. You will be glad you took the time. Serve with chopped white onion, cilantro, shredded cabbage, lime wedges, and corn tortillas or tostadas." -- Isabel

Get the Recipe: Pozole in a Slow Cooker

Pozole in a Slow Cooker | Photo by mauigirl

Explore our collection of Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com