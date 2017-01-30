10 Slow Cooker Pork Recipes Under 300 Calories
You can still eat healthy dinners during busy workdays. These healthy pork recipes have it all. They're all under 300 calories. They're 5-star delicious. And they're easy to make. Pop them in the slow cooker in the morning, and come home to the deliciousness!
1. Andy's Spicy Green Chile Pork | 169 Calories
Rave Review: "So delicious! I put it in the Crock-Pot this morning in about 5 minutes. I served it with tortillas, beans, and all kinds of fixings. One of the easiest and tastiest recipes I have ever made!" -- shayna
Get the Recipe: Andy's Spicy Green Chile Pork
2. Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ | 293 Calories
Rave Review: "Bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen. While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat, if you can, go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce." -- coolmonkshoes
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ
3. Paleo Mexican Pulled Pork | 262 Calories
Rave Review: "This was wonderful. Served with corn crepes." -- Linda T
Get the Recipe: Paleo Mexican Pulled Pork
4. Pork Roast with Herb Rub | 210 Calories
Rave Review: "Pork Roast with Herb Rub Haiku: 'Slow-cooked mine on low, til that sucker fell apart. Pure pork perfection!' Delectable pork. No BBQ sauce required. Just ate it in chunks alongside a salad." -- Rock_lobster
Get the Recipe: Pork Roast with Herb Rub
5. Slow Cooker Carnitas | 223 Calories
Rave Review: "Mmmm, these were so good and the house smelled great, as well. The meat falls apart and has the most interesting flavor." -- tunatwist
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Carnitas
6. Slow Cooker Chile Verde | 265 Calories
Rave Review: "Chile Verde the easy way. A delightful blend of Mexican favorites without all of the hard work." -- falconemomma
Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Chile Verde
7. Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker | 243 Calories
Rave Review: "This is the best kalua pork I've ever had and I'm from Hawaii. I had no idea it was so simple to make. I used black Hawaiian sea salt. The black sea salt helps it to taste more smoky and barbecued." -- es
Get the Recipe: Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker
8. Havana Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin | 225 Calories
Rave Review: "The lemon and garlic were a perfect pair to really bring this dish over the top! Loved the steak seasoning, which brought the extra spiciness. One of my favorite slow cooker recipes thus far!" -- Rachel
Get the Recipe: Havana Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin
9. Cuban-Style Pork and Sweet Potatoes | 266 Calories
Rave Review: "Sweet and spicy pork and sweet potatoes. Low in fat. High in taste and fiber." -- MONIQUEWS
Get the Recipe: Cuban-Style Pork and Sweet Potatoes
10. Pozole in a Slow Cooker | 240 Calories
Rave Review: "Easy, authentic Mexican Pozole. You will be glad you took the time. Serve with chopped white onion, cilantro, shredded cabbage, lime wedges, and corn tortillas or tostadas." -- Isabel
Get the Recipe: Pozole in a Slow Cooker
Explore our collection of Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes.