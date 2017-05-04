Making homemade jam is a great way to capture the fresh, natural taste of summer fruits without any artificial ingredients. It's also a great way to heat your entire kitchen to a boiling point--which can be pretty unbearable in the height of peak summer fruit season. When you make a batch of slow cooker jam, you can simmer fruit without steaming up your kitchen, resulting in a fresh-from-the-berry-farm flavor that's soft and spreadable. Here are our tips on how to make the best slow cooker jam:

Once you've made your jam, you can prepare it for the fridge, freezer, or canning. High-acidity foods like jams and pickles can be sealed into jars using a boiling-water bath on your stovetop — no pressure cooker required (though it will generate some steam in your kitchen). Follow any instructions that come with the recipe, or check out this video to learn how to prepare your canning jars and safely seal them. You can also store your jam in the fridge or freezer. After cooking the jam, let it cool, then pack it into canning jars or freezer-safe containers and stash them in the freezer to enjoy after summer is over. Be sure to use it within a few months for best quality and taste.