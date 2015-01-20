Oven-roasted cauliflower steaks are a great way to transform this unassuming cruciferous vegetable into a flavorful and versatile entree. Cauliflower is filled with nutrients while also being gluten-free and low-carb, making it a great option to please a variety of dietary lifestyles.

The "steaks" are created from thick slices of cauliflower that are covered in olive oil and seasoned, then roasted in the oven until mouthwateringly tender with a golden-brown crust. The result is a delicious, healthy, flavor-packed plant-based dish with simple preparation but an impressive presentation. If you're ready to give these a try, follow these steps to learn the easiest method for cutting cauliflower steaks.

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks on a white plate Roasted Cauliflower Steaks. Photo by bd.weld | Credit: France C

Picking Cauliflower for Steaks

Cauliflower comes in many shapes, colors, and sizes, but they all have the same sweet flavor and health benefits. Most heads of cauliflower you'll find in the supermarkets are white; however, specialty grocers often carry the more vibrant varieties in orange (cheddar), green (broccoflower), or purple. When it comes to choosing a head of cauliflower for steaks, the bigger the size, the easier it will be to cut. Look for large, bright-colored, densely-packed heads without any blemishes or brown spots with stems surrounded by green leaves.

How to Cut Cauliflower Steaks

Cauliflower - cutting steaks. Photo by Meredith Photo by Meredith

Rinse the whole head of cauliflower under cold water and pat dry. Remove the outer green leaves from the cauliflower base. Using a sharp chef knife, cut the stem away from the cauliflower. Place the cauliflower stem side down on the cutting board and carefully make one cut through the center of the cauliflower to divide it in half. Cut each half into slices, about 3/4-inch thick.

How to Use Cauliflower Steaks

two roasted cauliflower steaks on a white plate Credit: Rock_lobster

Cailfower has a neutral flavor that easily takes on the tastes of any seasoning it's paired with. So before roasting your cauliflower steaks, sprinkle each with some of your favorite herbs, like salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, or turmeric, and top with a heavy drizzle of olive oil which will help them achieve a golden, crispy crust.

To roast, place the cauliflower steaks on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven at 400 degrees F for ten minutes or until the cauliflower is crispy and golden brown.

After roasting, pair your cauliflower steaks with a vibrant, herbaceous chimichurri sauce, savory caramelized onions, or fresh roasted cherry tomatoes.

Storing Leftover Cauliflower Steaks

To keep any leftover cauliflower steaks as fresh and delicious as possible, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. When ready to enjoy again, reheat the cauliflower steaks on a baking sheet in the oven at 350 degrees F until warmed through.

