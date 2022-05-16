Skittles, Starbursts, and Life Savers Recalled for Potential Presence of Metal Strand Fragments
Mars Wrigley issued a voluntary recall on May 13, 2022, for three candy products due to the potential presence of thin metal fragments inside the candies or loose in the bag, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced May 13. Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies are all impacted by this recall .
The products were manufactured by a third party and sold nationwide in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This recall is for products distributed in the U.S.
The recall occurred after Mars received reports that consumers found a very thin metal strand embedded inside the gummy candy or loose in the candy's bag. However, Mars has not received any reports of injuries or illnesses due to the consumption of the product.
Mars Wrigley is working to remove the recalled products from stores, but if you have purchased one of these products, throw it away immediately. Check the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the package to see if you have one of the recalled products. The recalled products are as follows:
Starburst Gummies
Starburst Gummies Original Share Size (3.5 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000253092
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 136, 139, 140
Starburst Gummies Orginial Peg Pack (5.8 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000253818 and 00022000284648
Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size (3.5 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000253122
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 134,135, 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, and 142
Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack (5.8 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000253801, 00022000284617, and 10022000259384
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 134,135, 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, and 142
Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack (5.8 ounces)
- UPC: 00022000284624
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 135, 138, and 139
Life Savers Gummies
Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack (7 ounces and 3.22 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000285277, 10019000083422, and 10022000285291
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 136 and 139
Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack (7 ounces)
- UPC: 10019000083446 and 10022000244502
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 136, 137, 138, 140, 147, 149, 150, 151, and 152
Life Savers Sour Gummies Peg Pack (7 ounces and 180 grams)
- UPC: 10022000242058, 10022000244533, and 00019000170491
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 132, 133, 134, 139, 140, 144, 145, 146, 147, 149, 151, 152, and 201
Skittles Gummies
Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack (5.8 ounces and 2.93 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000285956, 00022000286727, and 10022000287363
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 139 - 218
Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch (12 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000287325 and 00022000287434
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 139 - 218
Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack (5.8 ounces and 2.93 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000285970, 00022000286734, and 10022000287387
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 138 - 218
Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch (12 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000287349 and 00022000287441
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 138 - 218
Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack (5.8 ounces)
- UPC: 10022000289749, 00022000291073, and 00022000289735
- Manufacturing Code (first three digits): 204 - 218
Find more information on the recalled products and product images here.
If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can contact Mars Wrigley at 1-800-651-2564 or visit the Contact Us section on their site.