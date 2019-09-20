Sister Schubert's Pumpkin Spice Rolls Are Now Available for a Limited Time — So Stock Up!
Ready your ovens.
Sister Schubert's is famous for their buoyant yeast rolls. They're beloved for their toasty sausage rolls and adored for their delicately sweet cinnamon rolls. But just in time for sweater weather, mums, and flannel jackets, the Alabama-based baking company has released a new product: Pumpkin Spice Rolls.
These new baked goods feature real pumpkin puree and savory cream cheese, spread throughout the spiraled yeast rolls and are sprinkled with cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. A delicate vanilla icing is drizzled atop the rolls.
Like all Sister Schubert's rolls, you'll find the Pumpkin Spice Rolls in the freezer section, which means you can stock up on them now and save a few for Thanksgiving morning (and beyond). But hurry if you want to get your hands on these sweet eats. Sister Schubert's says the rolls will only be available through November 1. Find a store near you.