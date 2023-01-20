Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice

The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.

Simply Tropical is a tropical fruit juice containing pineapple juice, lemon juice, and mango puree.

Joseph Lurenz filed a class action lawsuit in New York claiming that the companies are misrepresenting the Simply Tropical juice drink as an "all-natural" product.

While the Simply Tropical bottle prominently displays an "All Natural" label, the juice actually "contains per- and polyfluoralkyl substances ('PFAS'), a category of synthetic chemicals that are, by definition, not natural," according to Lurenz's independent testing.

PFAS are also known as "forever chemicals" because they take years to break down in our bodies and the environment. These chemicals may be linked to cancer, reproductive concerns, increased cholesterol, and other diseases.

While Simply produces multiple juices, including orange, fruit punch, apple, and cranberry, this lawsuit alleges that only Simply Tropical contains PFAS.

Not only does the lawsuit allege that Simply is misrepresenting the product with its label, but also with its marketing and the use of the word "Simply."

Simply markets the tropical juice as "all-natural without GMOs. Clear enough that you can see the all-natural ingredients inside. Because with Simply, there's nothing to hide."

"[The word] is intentionally designed to drive sales and increase profits by targeting health-conscious consumers who reasonably believe that the [juice] is all-natural and therefore free from synthetic or artificial ingredients which are known to be harmful to human health," the class action suit claims.

Lurenz is suing for violating the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, violating the New York Deceptive Trade Practices Act, fraud, breach of express warranty, and unjust enrichment.