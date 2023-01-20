Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice

A new lawsuit claims the juice contains PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023
Juices at Grocery Store
Photo: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor

The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.

Simply Tropical is a tropical fruit juice containing pineapple juice, lemon juice, and mango puree.

Joseph Lurenz filed a class action lawsuit in New York claiming that the companies are misrepresenting the Simply Tropical juice drink as an "all-natural" product.

While the Simply Tropical bottle prominently displays an "All Natural" label, the juice actually "contains per- and polyfluoralkyl substances ('PFAS'), a category of synthetic chemicals that are, by definition, not natural," according to Lurenz's independent testing.

PFAS are also known as "forever chemicals" because they take years to break down in our bodies and the environment. These chemicals may be linked to cancer, reproductive concerns, increased cholesterol, and other diseases.

While Simply produces multiple juices, including orange, fruit punch, apple, and cranberry, this lawsuit alleges that only Simply Tropical contains PFAS.

Not only does the lawsuit allege that Simply is misrepresenting the product with its label, but also with its marketing and the use of the word "Simply."

Simply markets the tropical juice as "all-natural without GMOs. Clear enough that you can see the all-natural ingredients inside. Because with Simply, there's nothing to hide."

"[The word] is intentionally designed to drive sales and increase profits by targeting health-conscious consumers who reasonably believe that the [juice] is all-natural and therefore free from synthetic or artificial ingredients which are known to be harmful to human health," the class action suit claims.

Lurenz is suing for violating the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, violating the New York Deceptive Trade Practices Act, fraud, breach of express warranty, and unjust enrichment.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Rustic homemade dark chocolate
Sorry, But Your Go-To Dark Chocolate Probably Contains Lead
TGI Fridays Mozzarella Stick Lawsuit
Do TGI Fridays Mozzarella Sticks Actually Have Mozzarella in Them?
A cup of Velveeta Instant Shells & Cheese with the word "Lawsuit" overtop of it.
Velveeta Facing a $5M Lawsuit Over Misleading Marketing
up-close shot of Barilla pasta box
Barilla Facing Lawsuit Over Its "Misleading" Italian Marketing
Clean dishes and cutlery in a dishwasher.
TikTok Taught Me: You're Supposed to Put Dishwasher Pods Where?
close up view of a Cucumber Orange Carrot Juice in a plastic cup, with an orange peel and a red straw
Cucumber Orange Carrot Juice
7 Ratings
Orange Carrot Ginger Juice
1 Rating
Orange Juice Jelly
36 Ratings
close up view of Orange Juice Chicken garnished with green onions, over white rice on a plate
Orange Juice Chicken
152 Ratings
Cranberry Sauce with Orange Juice
1,156 Ratings
close up view of Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Orange Juice in a bowl with lettuce
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Orange Juice
17 Ratings
Orange Juice Cake
136 Ratings
Orange Juice Tzimmes
17 Ratings
Mongolian Strawberry Orange Juice Smoothie
164 Ratings
Fresh Orange Juice
64 Ratings
Frozen Mini PIzza Bagels
Wisconsin Woman Files Lawsuit Against Bagel Bites Over Misleading Ingredients