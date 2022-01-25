How To Cook Shrimp on a Hot Slab of Pink Salt
You won't have more fun cooking than this.
When you cook shrimp on a hot slab of Himalayan pink salt, the shellfish cook gently, producing shrimp that are juicy with a lovely texture. Here's how it's done!
For this demonstration, we're using a small block of Himalayan pink salt, which would be great for individual appetizer servings. You can find blocks of pink Himalayan salt in all different sizes. Look for them in larger grocery stores or order them online — SaltWorks has a variety of options.
How to Cook Shrimp on a Slab of Pink Himalayan Salt
To begin, preheat the oven to 450° F.
Place the salt slab into a cast iron skillet and place the skillet in the hot oven for 20 minutes. A cast iron skillet makes it easy to transfer the salt slab into and out of the oven. The cast iron will also help retain the heat as the shrimp cook.
Meanwhile, prep the shrimp with any marinade you like. To make mine, I placed peeled and deveined shrimp in a mixing bowl, added a generous splash of vegetable oil, some cayenne pepper, and a little cumin. No salt necessary, for reasons that may appear obvious.
After 20 minutes, pull the cast iron skillet from the oven and set it on a heat-proof surface. Now simply place your briefly marinated shrimp directly onto the hot salt. You should hear them sizzle.
Give the shrimp about 3 minutes before turning. You'll be able to see the heat cooking the shrimp as they sit on the slab. When the translucent part of the shrimp has turned white about halfway up the shrimp, it's turning time. Total cooking time should be about 7 to 8 minutes altogether.
Transfer your cooked shrimp to a plate. I enjoyed mine paired with this Apple and Jicama Slaw.
Now, is this a sensible way to cook shrimp every night? Maybe not. But served at a dinner party where every guest gets their own slab of hot salt, it's a fun way to go. And because of the gentle cooking process, the shrimp really do cook up juicy with a very nice texture.
A note on cleaning your salty slab: After you cook on it, the salt block can be scraped clean, rinsed off, and wiped dry. It's a completely antiseptic surface and can be reused as many times as you like.
Explore our complete collection of Chef John's Recipes.