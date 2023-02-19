This 3-Ingredient Snack Is Selena Gomez's Go-To Bite—And Now Mine Too

We all have that go-to snack when we're feeling hungry but don't actually want to make something elaborate. For some people it's cottage cheese on toast for others it's chips and salsa, but for Selena Gomez, it's this three-ingredient recipe her stepdad taught her.

"This is what I eat usually when I'm tired, and/or happy, and/or sad. All of the above. It is my late-night snack," she said in a video for Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue.

There's nothing better than a food that reminds you of home—except maybe when the recipe only requires three ingredients, like Gomez's. She says her stepdad created this quick and easy snack while waiting for the rest of his gameday food to cook—a little pre-appetizer.

All he used was two Ritz crackers, a piece of pepperoni, and cheese in a can (yes, the spray cheese). In the video, Gomez recreated the recipe by adding a good dollop of cheese to a Ritz cracker, topping it with pepperoni, then another squirt of cheese, and finishing it with a second Ritz cracker.

Ok, so yes, it sounds like a Lunchable, but here's the kicker—she bakes the little cracker sandwiches in a toaster oven. She only toasts them for about five minutes, just enough time to get the cheesy melty and the pepperoni and crackers warm.

"It's like a pizza, like a tiny pizza," the actress says. "You have a little bit of the spiciness of the pepperoni, and then you've got the cheese, which is just rich and creamy, and the crackers are warm and salty."

Truthfully, my first thought was has Selena Gomez never had a pizza before? How could spray cheese on crackers taste like pizza? But I wasn't going to turn my nose up without trying it first—especially when it's this simple. And let me tell you, I couldn't stop eating them.

The first thing I was excited about is that this recipe seriously couldn't be easier. It's ready in 10 minutes or less. I also enjoyed that you could pretty much customize it however you like by adding your desired amount of cheese and even pepperoni. Gomez says you could add other pizza toppings too—I think some kind of banana pepper or roasted red pepper would be delicious but might take away from the three-ingredient appeal.

I don't have a toaster oven, but the regular oven at 350°F for five minutes was perfect. The cheese was gooey, the pepperoni was warm (and extra greasy), and the cracker was doubly toasty.

I'm not sure it tastes like pizza necessarily (there's no sauce after all), but I understand where Gomez was coming from. The pizza comparison aside, I really loved this little snack.

My only suggestion is to use thicker pepperoni or add a couple of pieces because the flavor can get lost in all that cheese.

You can't beat how easy it is to make and it takes cheese and crackers to a whole new level. Don't believe me? That's okay, Gomez didn't think anyone would like them either.

"I decided to make this for all my New York friends. I thought they would think it was gross, but, sure enough, everyone was eating these," she said.

Honestly, do yourself a favor and try it—and a special thank you to Selena Gomez's stepdad for giving me my new food fixation.