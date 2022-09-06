The Best New Seasonal Products Coming to Aldi in September

Loyal shoppers know that when you see something new at Aldi, you want to buy it immediately because there's a chance it won't be there on your next trip. That's because the store offers three types of products: mainstays, seasonal finds, and Aldi Finds. The mainstays are the ones you can find any time you go — like milk, chicken, and chips. Seasonal finds are the products that are consistently restocked, but only for a limited time. And Aldi Finds are products that are only available while supplies last — and these goodies change weekly.

With the fall season beginning, Aldi will soon be saying goodbye to the summer seasonal finds and restocking the shelves with new fall finds. Starting September 9, you'll see 28 new seasonal finds that you can stock up on all the way through October. These are the ones we'll be buying:

Priano Butternut Squash Ravioli

Priano Butternut Squash Ravioli Credit: Aldi

Aldi's deli ravioli makes the easiest meal. Just boil the already-filled pasta and serve with your favorite sauce. For this Butternut Squash Ravioli, try brown butter sauce, and for the Pumpkin and Sage Ravioli variation, try amaretto butter sauce. Each package of heat-and-eat ravioli costs $3.25.

State of Brewing Pumpkin Pie Hard Cider

State of Brewing Pumpkin Pie Hard Cider Credit: Aldi

Ditch the regular old hard apple cider this year and go for this pumpkin pie hard cider. Diehard pumpkin fans will love the sweet and spicy flavors. Pick up a six-pack for $7.99.

Berryhill Pumpkin Butter

Berryhill Pumpkin Butter Credit: Aldi

Sweeten up toast and baked goods with Aldi's pumpkin butter and salted caramel apple spread. We wouldn't even judge you if you ate it straight from the jar because it's just that good. Grab a jar (or both jars) for $2.79 each.

Barissimo Maple Pecan Pie Ground Coffee

Barissimo Maple Pecan Pie Ground Coffee Credit: Aldi

Start your morning right with a delicious cup of flavored coffee. Choose your favorite blend: Maple Pecan Pie or Pumpkin — and grab a bag of grounds for $4.69 each. While all the other items on this list are available starting September 9, these coffee grounds will become seasonally available on September 22.

Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts

Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts Credit: Aldi

Your morning just got a whole lot sweeter! Aldi's Apple Cider Donuts are cakey and delicious topped with cinnamon and sugar. Each six-count container costs $3.49 — no coffee shop can beat that price.

State of Brewing Pumpkin Ale

State of Brewing Pumpkin Ale Credit: Aldi

Do you like your fall beers a little heavier? Then try this returning fan-favorite pumpkin ale. It's brewed with spices making it the perfect beer for pumpkin spice aficionados. Each six-pack costs $7.99.

Bake Shop Pecan Pie

Bake Shop Pecan Pie Credit: Aldi

Whoever said serving a store-bought pie is cheating, has clearly never tasted Aldi's pies. The bakery-style pies are a customer favorite and you really can't beat the $5.69 price tag. Choose from pecan pie or apple pie for your next fall gathering.

Southern Grove Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix

Southern Grove Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix Credit: Aldi

Aldi's certainly upped its trail mix game this season with three fall offerings. We know it'll be hard to choose between the Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix, Caramel Apple Trail Mix, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Trail Mix. So, we say, don't choose and buy all three bags for $3.99 each.

Belmont Fall Cheesecake Sampler

Belmont Fall Cheesecake Sampler Credit: Aldi

Fall desserts don't get much easier than this! This frozen cheesecake sampler has something for everyone, just thaw and serve the pumpkin swirl, tuxedo, pecan pie, and New York-style slices. Find the boxes in the frozen section, priced at $12.99.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll

Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll Credit: Aldi