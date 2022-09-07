When Does The Great British Baking Show Air On Netflix in the U.S.?

Just last week it was announced that The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show as it's known in the U.S.) would return to UK television screens on September 13 for its 13th season. Well, good news Americans, we don't have to wait that much longer before Paul and Prue grace our screens either.

Netflix announced that the new season will premiere in the U.S. on September 16, with new episodes uploaded every Friday. While Bake Off is on its 13th season, this is the 10th season (or collection, as it's called on Netflix) of The Great British Baking Show.

It's the same season that will be shown in the UK, just with a different name in the states — that's because Pillsbury owns the copyright to the phrase "Bake Off," so when PBS started airing episodes of Bake Off the name changed to Baking Show.

The new season will feature the same four fan-favorite judges and hosts — Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Matt Lucas — alongside 12 new amateur bakers. This season's bakers range in age from 18 to 60 and come from diverse backgrounds.

Meet the Bakers

Abdul

Abdul, 29, is an electronics engineer who found his love of baking when he and his colleagues would bake for one another. He was raised by Pakistani parents in Saudi Arabia but now resides in London.

Carole

Carole, 59, is an avid gardener — she even has a segment on the local radio station called "Compost Carole." Her first bake was for her granddaughter's birthday party, and since then she's refined her skills by watching YouTube videos.

Dawn

Dawn, 60, is all about creative bakes. She hopes to showcase her intricate detail in the tent with "impossible-sounding" creations.

James

James, 25, describes his baking style as "child-friendly horror," which is a testament to his love for horror films. He grew up in Glasgow and moved to England after college — but is still a proud kilt wearer.

Janusz

Janusz, 34, loves to bring his Polish heritage into his bakes by using Polish ingredients and incorporating them into his "'cartoon-like, colourful and camp" style. He grew up in Poland but now lives on the southeast coast of the UK.

Kevin

Kevin, 33, is a music teacher who is accomplished at the saxophone, flute, piano, clarinet, and baking. He began baking at 17 and has been refining his technique by using seasonal ingredients and daring flavor combinations.

Maisam

Maisam, 18, is the youngest baker in the tent this year, but don't let her age fool you. She has been baking since she was 13, incorporating her Mediterranean heritage, creative tendencies, and scientific mind to get the perfect bake.

Maxy

Maxy, 29, is an architectural assistant who uses her DIY skills to make gorgeous cakes. She was born in Sweden and, even though she now lives in London, she uses flavors from her Scandinavian heritage to spice up her bakes.

Rebs

Rebs, 23, grew up in Northern Ireland helping her mother bake and eating her grandma's lemon meringue pie. She began baking as a stress reliever but now plays around with different ingredients to create one-of-a-kind bakes.

Sandro

Sandro, 30, took up baking as a form of therapy after his father passed away nine years ago. He hasn't stopped since and now even hosts virtual baking classes to raise money for children with autism. His bakes include flavors from his Angolan heritage — as he was born in Angola, but fled with his mother at 2 years old.

​​Syabira

Syabira, 32, was born in Malaysia but settled in London after studying for her Ph.D. She started baking in 2017 and is ready to bring a Malaysian twist to classic British favorites.

Will

Will, 45, loves the technical side of baking — like using yeast in recipes other than bread. He began baking at 2 years old when he helped his mother turn pastry trimmings into jam tarts.

Even though the new season hasn't premiered yet, we're already dreading a Baking Show-free life. The good news is that The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, which brings back old Bake Off contestants to compete in three holiday-themed challenges, will return with a new season (likely two episodes) on November 18.