Our Best Sandwich Wraps for Breakfast, Lunch, Snack, and Dinner
Wraps have all the quickness and hand-held, utensil-free convenience of a sandwich while offering more variety than a sandwich. Sandwich wraps are the perfect homemade meals for anyone looking for a quick lunch, an easy way to use up leftovers, or a simple snack. Here's how to make sandwich wraps for breakfast, lunch, snack, or dinner.
Fusion for the Home Cook
Wraps are a perfect example of everyday fusion food, inspired by Mexico's tacos, Vietnam's spring rolls, the Middle East's falafel, Greece's gyros, and so on.
Don't be shy about crossing culinary borders to make new flavor combinations -- the average wrap combines elements of more than one cuisine in every bite. Wrap teriyaki beef in a pita, curried chicken in a tortilla, or tuna salad in naan. Anything goes, people!
The Wrap
The most common and widely available flatbread to use for the wrapper is a tortilla. In addition to traditional flour tortillas, try herb, pesto, whole wheat, jalapeño, lemon, spinach, and tomato flavors.
Try pita and naan breads, spring roll wrappers, or crêpes. Butterhead lettuce also works nicely for wrapping around fillings because the leaves are large and can fold without breaking.
Flatbread recipes:
So convenient, wraps are a complete and flavorful meal that can be held in one hand or rolled up in foil and stuffed in a lunch bag. But perhaps the best news of all for busy home cooks: wraps are a great way to use up leftovers. All those little containers of leftovers that aren't enough for another meal suddenly become a satisfying lunch when layered in flatbread and drizzled with a bit of sauce, such as salad dressing, barbeque sauce, salsa, peanut sauce, marinara, hoisin sauce, chutney, or teriyaki sauce. See how to turn main-dish leftovers into easy lunch wraps.
Lunch Wraps:
Here's how to make a wrap sandwich with hummus and prosciutto. Bake slices of prosciutto until crisp. Then layer the crispy prosciutto onto warmed whole wheat tortillas with hummus spread, mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, tomato, and lettuce. Roll it up!
Dinner Wraps:
When you need dinner fast and easy, these turkey burritos are a real life saver. See how to make these low-fat turkey burritos and homemade salsa. A quick, complete meal that's perfect for busy nights.
Breakfast Wraps:
Our breakfast wrap ideas begin with this PBB wrap -- peanut butter and bananas, with honey, shredded coconut, and the secret ingredient, a little granola. "Great, easy breakfast," raves joshbibbee. "I added flaxseed and crushed almonds. After making it, I threw it in the microwave for 20 seconds to eat it warm."
Appetizer Wraps
This delicious appetizer is similar to the wraps served at a certain very popular Chinese restaurant chain. Watch Chef John make spicy chicken and mushroom lettuce wraps.
