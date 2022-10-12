Sam's Club is already known for having great low prices on everyday items, which is why when items go on sale we get extra excited. Already low prices at even lower prices? You couldn't give me better grocery news. With inflation continuing to impact stores, now is a great time to stock up on all your essentials at Sam's Club — like cream cheese and olive oil. As well as treat yourself to fun items that won't break the bank — like cookies and bacon. Brush off your Sam's membership and head to the club for these 10 awesome deals this month.

American Bakery Authentic Madeleines

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.98 (save $1.00 until October 17)

Madeleines are buttery, soft, and cake-like, making them the perfect treat to enjoy with your tea or coffee. Getting that shell shape and light flavor down can be tricky if you make them at home, which is why we're buying them from Sam's this month. Just ditch the container before you serve them and no one will ever know.

Nut Harvest Nut and Fruit Mix

Sam's Club

Deal: $18.18 (save $2.00 until October 23)

When the afternoon hunger pangs kick in, this fruit and nut mix is the perfect pick-me-up snack to reach for. It's packed with raisins, peanuts, sunflower seeds, almonds, walnuts, cashews, and dried cranberries for the perfect sweet and salty snack to eat by the handful.

Kiolbassa Beef Sausage

Sam's Club

Deal: $14.98 (save $1.00 until October 24)

Whether you're making a simple sausage and sauerkraut meal or skewering meat for your tailgating snacks, this fully-cooked Kiolbassa sausage is a great go-to. The sausage is seasoned and slowly smoked to flavorful perfection — just one whiff will leave your mouth watering.

Bibigo Korean Style Crunchy Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Sauce

Sam's Club

Deal: $12.98 (save $2.00 until October 27)

When we tell you this is the easiest Korean-style food you'll ever make, we're not joking. This crispy sweet and spicy chicken is ready in just 20 minutes — in either the oven or air fryer. Douse the chicken with sticky sauce and serve. The hardest thing you'll have to make is rice for a side.

Pompeian Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sam's Club

Deal: $11.76 (save $3.00 until October 30)

Sure, a 68-ounce bottle of olive oil may seem like a lot. Okay, it is a lot, but we promise it's worth it. At $.17 per ounce, you really can't beat the price. Plus, olive oil has about a 12- to 18-month shelf life from the time it's bottled, so you have plenty of time to use it all.

Hormel Black Thick Cut Fully Cooked Bacon

Sam's Club

Deal: $16.97 (save $2.00 until October 31)

We can already smell the bacon just thinking about adding it to our cart. Hormel's Thick Cut Reserve bacon is smoked for more than 10 hours, which gives it a delectable, savory flavor. Take it from us, you might want to buy a few packs while it's on sale because you'll be adding this bacon to everything.

Mrs. T's Potato Cheddar Pierogies

Sam's Club

Deal: $8.98 (save $2.00 until October 31)

Name a more versatile side dish… We'll wait. Mrs. T's pierogies take two of our favorite comfort foods (potatoes and pasta) and combine them into one incredible dumpling creation. These tiny pockets of joy are filled with creamy potatoes and tangy cheese enveloped with a buttery pasta shell.

Member's Mark Whole Chicken Wings

Sam's Club

Deal: $2.98 per pound

After the nationwide chicken wing shortage that rocked the country, chicken wings are back and at a shockingly low price. Member's Mark chicken wings are currently priced at $2.98 per pound for a limited time. Final prices may vary depending on how big of a package you find, but now's an exceptional time to add chicken wings to your cart for tailgates and dinners.

Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Baking Mix

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.38 (save $1.00 until November 14)

Calling all pumpkin spice fans, have we got the deal for you. This pumpkin spice-flavored baking mix is a must-have in your kitchen this fall for making the easiest pumpkin bread, cookies, pancakes, or any other baking mix recipes that you want to give an autumnal twist.

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.98 (save $.70 until December 26)

You can never go wrong with stocking up on cream cheese, especially when it comes time for holiday baking. Each box comes with four packs of Philadelphia Cream Cheese — great for desserts, dinners, and dips. Plus, because this item is on sale until December 26, you can redeem it again and again up to 100 times. Cheesecake heaven here we come.