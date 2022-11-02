The Best Sam's Club Deals Under $10 This Month

There's never been a better time to seek out sales, and ahead of the holiday season, every penny counts. If there's one place you can always count on to get major savings, it's Sam's Club. This month, members get access to myriad special sales, deals, and discounts on everything you need to stock up for the holidays and beyond.

From freezer finds to weeknight winners and Thanksgiving time-savers, here are some of our favorite picks that are on sale for less than $10 this month.

The Best Sam's Club Deals Under $10 in November

Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

Sam's Club

Deal: $5.06 (save $2.50 until 11/23)

Of course these rolls are a welcome addition to any weeknight dinner, but they're also an MVP when it comes to holiday entertaining, especially hors d'oeuvres. From pigs in a blanket to pinwheels and palmiers, here's a list of recipes that put your crescent roll dough to good use.

RITZ Original Crackers

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.44 (save $2.00 until 11/23)

These buttery crackers are a go-to snack for many people year-round, but they're especially versatile during the holidays. Use them to scoop up creamy dips like spinach and artichoke dip, pair them with your favorite cheese ball recipe, or even take the crackers in a sweet direction and make a mock apple pie—no one will be the wiser!

Stouffer's Signature Meat Lovers Baked Ziti

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.58 (save $3.00 until 11/23)

During the busy holiday season, the last thing people want to think about is dinner on any given week day. Luckily, Sam's Club is taking $3 off Stouffer's Meat Lovers Baked Ziti and Signature Lasagna with Meat Sauce for a limited time. Keep these freezer staples on hand for nights when you just can't be bothered to cook.

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.98 (save $5.00 until 11/23)

Speaking of easy dinners, these homestyle pot pies feature a flaky, buttery crust surrounding a creamy filling chock full of chicken. You'll get major savings on this freezer find for most of the month.

G.H. Cretors Holiday Trio Popcorn

Sam's Club

Deal: $8.98 (Members Only Low Price)

Popcorn lovers rejoice! With three flavors of popcorn—caramel, cheddar cheese, and farmhouse butter—this holiday mix will keep everyone happy. Serve them separate or combine all three in one bowl for a sweet and savory snack mix. Hot tip: You can also decant the popcorn into a holiday-themed tin for the easiest hostess gift ever.

Minute Instant Light and Fluffy White Rice

Sam's Club

Deal: $5.78 (save $1.00 until 11/23)

This Minute Instant White Rice will save you time and money on weeknights. Serve alongside roasted chicken or veggies stir-fries, or transform it into a hearty casserole the whole family will love!

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.58 (save $2 until 11/23)

Stock up on enough ranch to last you well through the holidays and into the winter. And if you're ever running out of ways to use it (although I can't imagine how one could), check out this article.

French's Original Crispy French Fried Onions

Sam's Club

Deal: $8.58 (save $1.00 until 11/23)

This sale arrives just in time for green bean casserole season. Save yourself the time and mess of frying onions this holiday season and stock up with a big bag of these crispy rings.

Member's Mark Chicken Broth

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.98 (save $1.00 until 11/23)

It's soup season, people! There's never been a better time to stock up on chicken broth, and this one from Sam's Club's signature brand, Member's Mark, is on sale for most of the month.

Ghirardelli Melting Wafers

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.98 (save $2.00 until 11/23)

Stock up for cake pops, chocolate-covered pretzels and strawberries, and all your other edible, gift-able holiday treats with these Ghiradelli chocolate wafers. This month, both the dark and white chocolate varieties are on sale.

Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.48 (save $2.50 until 11/23)

Not a baker? No one will have to know when you bake up a batch of these homemade tasting cinnamon rolls. A Sam's Club exclusive product, this variation on the classic Pillsbury product is made with Cinnabon cinnamon and comes with a decadent cream cheese icing. Just imagine waking up to the smell of these freshly baked cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning.