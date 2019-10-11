Sam's Club Has Pumpkin Spice Cotton Candy, Just in Time for Fall Festivals
Be the hit of the carnival with this sweet.
Just when we thought food creators had made every pumpkin-spiced food possible, Sam's Club introduced a new one: pumpkin spice cotton candy.
The membership-only warehouse store is selling six half-gallon packs of Gold Medal Fall Spice Flossugar, a ready-to-use premixed sugar floss with a pumpkin spice flavor, for $25.88. Each half gallon container can make up to 60 cotton candy cones.
Of course, you'll need a machine to churn the sugar crystals into flossy cotton candy. Sam's Club has that, too. The Gold Medal Cotton Candy Machine & Cart Bundle is an all-in-one set-up for any fall festival or neighborhood Halloween gathering. It's a hefty price ($1000), so it's designed for the serious cotton candy swirler.
If you're looking for a smaller investment, Amazon sells a variety of cotton candy machines. At the higher end, this VIVO Electric Commercial Cotton Candy Machine ($185; amazon.com) is top of the line and definitely ideal for the regular cotton candy maker.
If you're looking for options just for a night or two of festive fun once a year, the Nostalgia Cotton Candy Maker ($30; amazon.com) works well and is plenty capable of supplying a carnival with all the cotton candy it needs.
Of course, you'll need plenty of paper cones for each of those pumpkin spice clouds. Amazon sells 50-cone sets with fun striped patterns for just $13.