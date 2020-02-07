The Best Sam's Club Member's Mark Brand Products You Can Buy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We tested dozens of products. These are our favorites, including a 114-ounce tub of ketchup, among other things.

Private-label brands are continuing to expand across major retailers, and Sam's Club is no exception. In order to compete with brands like Costco and Trader Joe's, Sam's Club launched 300 new items under the Member's Mark private brand in early 2017.

While it's no secret that you can save big on bulk items at Sam's Club, we were curious about how their private-label goods held up against the competition. So naturally, we tried dozens of products from the Member's Mark lineup, and narrowed them down to our very favorites. Our taste testing is complete, read on to hear our thoughts on the best items from the Sam's Club's Member's Mark brand.

1. Member's Mark Chicken Broth

While store-bought chicken broth is a pantry staple you should always have on hand, it can often be watered down and require a little sprucing up to mimic the flavor of homemade stock. But every once in a while, you'll find a store-bought broth that is worthy of your final dish without any adjustments, like this Member's Mark chicken broth. It has a full-bodied herb flavor, and it's not overly salted, so you can enjoy your chicken soup without the hassle of making your own stock.

Member's Mark Chicken Broth Credit: Sam's Club

2. Member's Mark Colombian Supremo Coffee, Single Serve Cups

Unlike other private-label coffee products, we found these single-serve pods to have a robust flavor. One taste tester described it as "Drinkable even without sugar or cream." The best part? You get 100 cups of coffee for the price of about six lattes from a coffee shop…

Member's Mark Colombian Supremo Coffee, Single Serve Cups Credit: Sam's Club

3. Member's Mark Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

If you like your vanilla ice cream really rich, you can't pass up this premium vanilla ice cream. It would make the perfect base for an ice cream sundae, and the size of the tub means you should probably make a party out of it.

Member's Mark Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream Credit: Sam's Club

4. Member's Mark Parmesan Crisps

One of our testers found these to have a better flavor than the Trader Joe's version. They have a sharp Parmesan flavor and a crispy texture that's perfect for crumbling up as a salad topping or simply for snacking. Making a snack board on a budget? These will be a welcome and unique addition.

Member's Mark Parmesan Crisps Credit: Sam's Club

5. Member's Mark Grade A Fancy Ketchup

Oh, the nostalgia. As one tester put it, "It tastes like elementary school." Unlike other brands, this ketchup is not too thin or acidic, it has the perfect thickness and flavor. And if you really go through some ketchup, there's no better deal than a few bucks for 114 ounces.

Member's Mark Grade A Fancy Ketchup Credit: Sam's Club

6. Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Pillowy soft and delightfully chocolatey, these cookies are dangerously delicious. If you don't have time to bake for the bake sale or potluck, these cookies will more than suffice.

Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk Cookies Credit: Sam's Club

7. Member's Mark All Butter Sandwich Croissants

These croissants received high marks across the team for their soft texture and buttery flavor. There's so much you can do with these delectable pastries, whether it's a last-minute addition to a breakfast potluck or use them to make chicken salad sandwiches for a quick and easy work lunch.

Member's Mark All Butter Sandwich Croissants Credit: Sam's Club

8. Member's Mark Elbow Macaroni Pantry Pack

We all know Sam's Club is all about providing families and businesses with large quantities of food and other products at a great value, so of course, we had to round out the list with this incredible pantry pack. This elbow macaroni pasta earned high marks for both quality and price point.

Member's Mark Elbow Macaroni Pantry Pack Credit: Sam's Club