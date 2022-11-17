Why Is Everyone Talking About the Sam's Club Hot Dog?

Those who know Sam's Club love it for their overall great wholesale prices and monthly deals, but even more so for Maker's Mark, Sam's Club's private label in-house brand. Maker's Mark is behind our favorite Chick-fil-A dupe, as well as loads of other incredible private label products (believe us, we've tried them all!) But the product on everyone's lips lately is none of than the Maker's Mark All-Beef Franks. In November? Hot dogs? Yes, they're all over the news, and we know why: They're now officially one half of the cheapest hot dog combo around.

For years, Costco has been synonymous with the fast food frank. Its hot dog-soda combo has been priced at just $1.50 for decades and according to a recent statement from the company's CEO, it will stay that price, "forever." Now Sam's Club is coming for the hot dog throne.

Yesterday, the company announced that their hot dog-soda combination—which previously matched Costco's price at $1.50—is now just $1.38. They're (almost certainly) intentionally undercutting Costco, and practically declaring an all-out battle of the hot dog combos.

Why People Care About the Costco & Sam's Club Hot Dogs

Why is this 12-cent price drop such a big deal? Wholesale warehouses are constantly competing for members, but the hot dog combo feels personal. Costco's hot dog deal is one of the superstore's legacy offerings, and along with its beloved rotisserie chicken, one of the major losses the store takes in terms of sunk-costs. These low-cost items help get customers in the door with the hopes that they'll spend more once they're there.

In fact, Costco's founder once reportedly threatened the company's CEO when asked if they could raise the price of this very hot dog combo. The story goes that when CEO Craig Jelinek broached the topic with founder Jim Sinegal, he responded, "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out." It is that synonymous with the brand.

With inflation where it is now, and food costs skyrocketing, we've gotten used to rising prices over the last few years. However, you would not expect brands to lower prices. So Sam's Club's move in this game of wholesale warehouse chess feels particularly pointed. That left us wondering, how do the combinations stack up when compared side-by-side?

Sam's Club

Who Has the Better Hot Dog Combo Deal: Sam's Club or Costco?

In addition to the $0.12 price differences, there are several other differences. Both store's hot dogs feature all-beef franks; Sam's Club's clocks in at ¼ lb. while Costco claims theirs is "¼ lb. plus." The combinations both include your choice of soft drink, with Sam's Club offering a 32-oz. drink and Costco offering a 20-oz. drink with a free refill.

The biggest difference, though, is that Costco requires a membership to dine in their cafeteria, whereas Sam's Club does not. So you can take advantage of this all-time low price, even if you're not a member of either store.

Whether you're Team Costco or Team Sam's Club, it would seem the brands have started a hot dog war. And frankly, we're here for it, so long as we continue to reap the benefits a.k.a. those sweet, sweet savings!