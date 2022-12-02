The Best Deals on Holiday Products at Sam's Club This Month

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you really should start planning your holiday menus now. We know there's still time, but the longer you wait the more stressful it will become. Plus, the good news is that if you plan early, you can score some really great deals on holiday products.

This month, Sam's Club has loads of groceries on sale that you can use for your holiday breakfasts, brunches, dinners, desserts, cookie swaps, parties, or anything else you have planned. The best part (besides the great savings of course)? A lot of these hot deals can be used more than once, so you can either stack the deals on the same trip or head back to the store again and again throughout December to continue stocking up.

Let's put that Sam's Club membership to good use this month with these holiday deals.

The Best Holiday Deals at Sam's Club

Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee

Sam's Club

Deal: $10.98 (save $2.00 until December 24)

Offer can be redeemed 4 times

The best part of waking up, right? If the Folgers holiday commercials don't put you in the festive spirit, then maybe this deal on coffee grounds will — 400 cups of coffee are sure to get you through the busy holiday season.

Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls

Sam's Club

Deal: $8.98 (save $1.00 until December 24)

Your brunch plans just got easier. This Sam's Club exclusive product includes four cans, totaling 32 cinnamon rolls filled with Cinnabon cinnamon and topped with cream cheese icing.

Nutella Hazelnut Spread Twin Pack

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.83 (save $2.75 until December 24)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

Spread it on toast, stuff your French toast with it, or use it to bake. However you choose to use these extra-large jars of Nutella, you can't beat this price.

Hormel Black Label Thick Cut Bacon

Sam's Club

Deal: $12.88 (save $2.00 until December 24)

Add bacon to all your holiday dishes with this three-pound package of smoked, thick-cut bacon. It'll be hard to find the $4.29 per pound price tag at any other grocery store.

Hershey's Natural Unsweetened Cocoa

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.98 (save $1.50 until December 24)

Offer can be redeemed 4 times

Prep for your baking marathon with this 23-ounce tub of Hershey's unsweetened cocoa powder. The sky is the limit for what you can make with all that cocoa — check out our full collection of cocoa powder recipes for some inspo.

Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tub

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.28 (save $1.00 until December 24)

Not everything has to be homemade for the holidays. Besides, these chocolate chip cookies taste homemade anyway. This factory-sized tub makes 76 cookies and (the best news is) the dough is okay to eat raw so you can safely sneak a few bites while rolling cookies.

Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuit Mix

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.48 (save $2.00 until December 24)

Offer can be redeemed 10 times

Don't want to make biscuits for your holiday dinner? Not a problem. Grab a box of this Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuit mix, which makes 40 biscuits. We know everyone loves these biscuits, so if 40 isn't enough, you can buy up to 10 boxes of mix at the sale price.

Lindt Lindor Holiday White Chocolate Peppermint Truffles

Sam's Club

Deal: $8.68 (save $2.00 until December 24)

These truffles make the perfect stocking stuffer or after-dinner treat. Add the peppermint and white chocolate truffles in festive packaging to a candy dish at your holiday party and watch the decadent morsels disappear.

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.98 (save $.70 until December 26)

Offer can be redeemed 100 times

Cheesecakes, here we come! Or whatever else you want to use 32 ounces of cream cheese for. This deal has been happening at Sam's for a while, so if you haven't scored yet, you still have time.

Velveeta Original Pasteurized Cheese Loaf

Sam's Club

Deal: $10.98 (save $2.00 until December 23)

Make cheesy Velveeta-packed dishes the star of your holiday meal. With recipes for casseroles, veggies, mac and cheese, and dips, there really isn't anything Velveeta can't do.

Carnation Evaporated Milk

Sam's Club

Deal: $9.48 (save $2.50 until December 26)

Offer can be redeemed 50 times

Evaporated milk is one of those ingredients that you always seem to need around the holidays. Because you never want to be in a situation where you're in the middle of a recipe and realize you don't have an ingredient, it's better to stock up now.

Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

Sam's Club

Deal: $8.98 (save $1.00 until December 26)

Offer can be redeemed 50 times

The holidays are the season for all things chocolate, meaning now's the time to line your pantry with bags of chocolate chips. This 72-ounce bag is sure to make dozens of chocolate chip cookies and you'll even have enough to try your hand at additional chocolate chip-filled recipes.

Member's Mark Frozen Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

Sam's Club

Deal: $21.98 (save $8 until December 29)

It's never a bad time to grab a bag of frozen chicken breasts you can keep in your freezer. Whether you want to use them for a holiday meal or simply for an easy weeknight dinner during the busy season, this 10-pound bag of chicken will be a lifesaver.

Swiss Miss Cocoa K-Cup Pods

Sam's Club

Deal: $19.98 (save $3.00 until December 24)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

Our favorite part of the holiday season is drinking copious amounts of hot chocolate while we watch our favorite festive movies. With this box of Swiss Miss, enjoy 50 mugs of hot cocoa straight from your Keurig.

McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract

Sam's Club

Deal: $18.58 (save $2.00 until January 10)

Offer can be redeemed 10 times

If there is one thing we know you need during the holiday baking season, it's vanilla extract. Twelve ounces may seem like a lot of vanilla, and it definitely is, but it's better to be safe than sorry!