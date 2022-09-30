My Favorite Sam's Club Find For Making Copycat Chick-fil-A Sandwiches Is on Sale Right Now

You'll always find my freezer stocked with a box.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a news and trending writer at Allrecipes, covering everything from exciting product releases to the newest TikTok trends and why food tastes better at certain restaurants. Education: Her editorial career began at Ohio University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism and served as the editor-in-chief of Southeast Ohio magazine, an award-winning regional magazine and the first student-produced regional publication in the country. Experience: After graduating, she wrote lifestyle content and city news for Pittsburgh Magazine and created a Disney newsletter and blog, Wishes & Wayfinding. As a freelance writer, she has contributed to publications such as Good Housekeeping and Insider. In her time at Allrecipes, she has researched and written hundreds of articles on a variety of topics, including how-to guides, food news and trends, and product reviews. The kitchen tool I can't live without? All I ever need in my kitchen is my air fryer. It's the best kitchen purchase I've ever made.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022
Sam's Club Sign
Photo: Allrecipes

Swinging through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru is surprisingly simple — almost too simple. The operation is so smooth, you get your food pretty quickly, and, of course, it's always delicious.

However, sometimes I feel guilty about stopping at a fast food restaurant when I know I have food at home that's inevitably cheaper. Plus, I'm not lucky enough to live that close to a Chick-fil-A, which means I have to improvise when I want a delicious crispy chicken sandwich.

That's where my handy dandy Sam's Club membership comes into play. You will never find my freezer without a box of Member's Mark Southern-style chicken sandwiches.

Member's Mark Southern Style Chicken Sandwich
Sam's Club

These frozen chicken sandwiches come in two flavors: original and spicy (the spicy version is my personal favorite). Each box contains 10 individually wrapped sandwiches, which feature fully cooked breaded chicken breasts between an included soft bun. All you have to do is heat the sandwich up in the microwave, oven, or air fryer. Pro tip: always use the air fryer for the crispiest sandwich and toast your bun in the toaster for the best results.

A box of frozen chicken sandwiches usually costs about $22 at Sam's Club (prices may vary depending on where you live). This week, both the original and spicy chicken sandwiches are on sale for $4 off with Instant Savings — making each box about $18. The sale runs through October 3.

If you've never had these magical sandwiches, then now is the perfect time to try them. At just $1.80 per sandwich, they are much cheaper than Chick-fil-A prices.

How to Make Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches

I think these sandwiches are great on their own, but I do like to dress them up with the same toppings I'd get on my fast food order: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, and Chick-fil-A sauce (of course). That's the beauty of making these sandwiches at home — you can add whatever you like.

To make a full copycat meal, you can also pick up a bag of Member's Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries. The four-pound bag of frozen fries is not on sale this week, but still only costs $7.48.

I promise these easy-to-make chicken sandwiches will change your lunch game indefinitely.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Member&rsquo;s Mark Southern Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Sam's Club Now Has a Copycat Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Products Under $10 to Buy at Sam's Club This Month
Animal-Style Fries with McDonald's, Wendy's and Chick-fil-A logos
We Tried Animal-Style Fries Four Ways — And This Is Our Favorite Copycat
Mickey Mascot holding arms open toward the Disneyland castle
Two Beloved West Coast Chains are Coming to Disneyland
Sam's Club Logo
The Best New Products at Sam's Club This Month
Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan Made Easy
We Tried This Super Customizable Meal Service That Costs as Little as $7.93 Per Dish
Customers shop the frozen foods aisle at Trader Joe's grocery store.
Which Foods Are 'Actually' Cheaper at Trader Joes
Trader Joe's Storefront
The 10 Best Trader Joe's Product Hacks, According to the People Who Work There
Aldi Sign
We Got a Sneak Peek at the September Aldi Finds, Here's What We're Buying
Labor Day Walmart Sale
Walmart Slashed Up to 72% Off So Many Kitchen Items Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $8
Amazon Prime Day
The 40 Best Under-$100 Kitchen and Home Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Ends
A large package of Keebler Vienna Fingers next to the new smaller package
What Is Shrinkflation?
overhead shot of pumpkins and cinnamon sticks
The Best Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Snacks Hitting Shelves This Fall
a close up, low angle view of a single sloppy joe
Sloppy Joes
7,659 Ratings
Memorial Day Aldi Finds
The 10 Best Aldi Finds For Your Memorial Day BBQ
costco store but yellow
Costco Obsessives Swear By These 10 Products