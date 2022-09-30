Food News and Trends My Favorite Sam's Club Find For Making Copycat Chick-fil-A Sandwiches Is on Sale Right Now You'll always find my freezer stocked with a box. By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a news and trending writer at Allrecipes, covering everything from exciting product releases to the newest TikTok trends and why food tastes better at certain restaurants. Education: Her editorial career began at Ohio University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism and served as the editor-in-chief of Southeast Ohio magazine, an award-winning regional magazine and the first student-produced regional publication in the country. Experience: After graduating, she wrote lifestyle content and city news for Pittsburgh Magazine and created a Disney newsletter and blog, Wishes & Wayfinding. As a freelance writer, she has contributed to publications such as Good Housekeeping and Insider. In her time at Allrecipes, she has researched and written hundreds of articles on a variety of topics, including how-to guides, food news and trends, and product reviews. The kitchen tool I can't live without? All I ever need in my kitchen is my air fryer. It's the best kitchen purchase I've ever made. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Allrecipes Swinging through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru is surprisingly simple — almost too simple. The operation is so smooth, you get your food pretty quickly, and, of course, it's always delicious. However, sometimes I feel guilty about stopping at a fast food restaurant when I know I have food at home that's inevitably cheaper. Plus, I'm not lucky enough to live that close to a Chick-fil-A, which means I have to improvise when I want a delicious crispy chicken sandwich. That's where my handy dandy Sam's Club membership comes into play. You will never find my freezer without a box of Member's Mark Southern-style chicken sandwiches. Sam's Club These frozen chicken sandwiches come in two flavors: original and spicy (the spicy version is my personal favorite). Each box contains 10 individually wrapped sandwiches, which feature fully cooked breaded chicken breasts between an included soft bun. All you have to do is heat the sandwich up in the microwave, oven, or air fryer. Pro tip: always use the air fryer for the crispiest sandwich and toast your bun in the toaster for the best results. A box of frozen chicken sandwiches usually costs about $22 at Sam's Club (prices may vary depending on where you live). This week, both the original and spicy chicken sandwiches are on sale for $4 off with Instant Savings — making each box about $18. The sale runs through October 3. If you've never had these magical sandwiches, then now is the perfect time to try them. At just $1.80 per sandwich, they are much cheaper than Chick-fil-A prices. How to Make Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches I think these sandwiches are great on their own, but I do like to dress them up with the same toppings I'd get on my fast food order: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, and Chick-fil-A sauce (of course). That's the beauty of making these sandwiches at home — you can add whatever you like. To make a full copycat meal, you can also pick up a bag of Member's Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries. The four-pound bag of frozen fries is not on sale this week, but still only costs $7.48. I promise these easy-to-make chicken sandwiches will change your lunch game indefinitely. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit