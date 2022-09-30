My Favorite Sam's Club Find For Making Copycat Chick-fil-A Sandwiches Is on Sale Right Now

Swinging through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru is surprisingly simple — almost too simple. The operation is so smooth, you get your food pretty quickly, and, of course, it's always delicious.

However, sometimes I feel guilty about stopping at a fast food restaurant when I know I have food at home that's inevitably cheaper. Plus, I'm not lucky enough to live that close to a Chick-fil-A, which means I have to improvise when I want a delicious crispy chicken sandwich.

That's where my handy dandy Sam's Club membership comes into play. You will never find my freezer without a box of Member's Mark Southern-style chicken sandwiches.

Sam's Club

These frozen chicken sandwiches come in two flavors: original and spicy (the spicy version is my personal favorite). Each box contains 10 individually wrapped sandwiches, which feature fully cooked breaded chicken breasts between an included soft bun. All you have to do is heat the sandwich up in the microwave, oven, or air fryer. Pro tip: always use the air fryer for the crispiest sandwich and toast your bun in the toaster for the best results.

A box of frozen chicken sandwiches usually costs about $22 at Sam's Club (prices may vary depending on where you live). This week, both the original and spicy chicken sandwiches are on sale for $4 off with Instant Savings — making each box about $18. The sale runs through October 3.

If you've never had these magical sandwiches, then now is the perfect time to try them. At just $1.80 per sandwich, they are much cheaper than Chick-fil-A prices.

How to Make Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches

I think these sandwiches are great on their own, but I do like to dress them up with the same toppings I'd get on my fast food order: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, and Chick-fil-A sauce (of course). That's the beauty of making these sandwiches at home — you can add whatever you like.

To make a full copycat meal, you can also pick up a bag of Member's Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries. The four-pound bag of frozen fries is not on sale this week, but still only costs $7.48.

I promise these easy-to-make chicken sandwiches will change your lunch game indefinitely.