The Best Products on Sale at Sam's Club This Month

After the past few weeks of celebrating, our wallets could certainly use a little break. Luckily for us, one of our favorite club stores is here to save the day (and our money) with its latest round of Instant Savings items. Whatever you need to start your new year, Sam's Club has you covered at unbeatable low prices.

Is your resolution to stop skipping breakfast? Pick up a box of Kellogg's cereal or Jimmy Dean Delights bowls on your next trip. Need easy lunches for the kids' lunchboxes? It's a good thing Jif peanut butter and GoGo SqueeZ applesauce pouches are on sale. Don't know what to make for dinner? Grab a frozen Roncadin pizza or a jar of Rao's sauce for an easy pasta night.

Kick off your year the right way: by using your Sam's Club membership perks.

The Best Deals at Sam's Club in January

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter (2 Pack)

Sam's Club

Deal: $8.12 (save $2.70 until January 22)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

There's never a bad time to stock your pantry with peanut butter — especially when it's on sale! Whether you're rediscovering your love for peanut butter and jelly or want to make a delicious peanut sauce, this two-pack of Jif will go a long way.

Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars (49 Pouches)

Sam's Club

Deal: $12.48 (save $3.00 until January 22)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

These crunchy oat and honey granola bars are the perfect mid-afternoon pick-me-up. With 98 bars in the box, you can throw a pouch in everyone's lunch box and they'll still last you a couple of weeks.

Chobani Non-Fat Greek Yogurt With Fruit On The Bottom Variety Pack (16 Count)

Sam's Club

Deal: $10.48 (save $3.50 until January 22)

Fruit on the bottom yogurt fans, this deal is for you. Chobani's Greek yogurt variety pack includes four of each of the blueberry, peach, strawberry, and black cherry flavors.

Kellogg's Special K Breakfast Cereal

Sam's Club

Deal: $6.52 (save $2.00 until January 22)

Offer can be redeemed 5 times

Why skip the most important meal of the day when you can enjoy a hearty bowl of cereal instead? This month, both the Special K Red Berries and Special K Fruit and Yogurt cereals are on sale.

Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips (3.5 Pounds)

Sam's Club

Deal: $15.58 (save $2.00 until January 22)

Kids and adults alike will love these easy-to-make chicken strips. And these ready-to-heat crispy chicken strips aren't the only Tyson products on sale. You can also score Fully Cooked Bone-In Buffalo Style Hot Chicken Wings, Fully Cooked Honey BBQ Bone-In Chicken Wings, and Uncooked Buffalo Glazed Chicken Wings on Instant Savings.

Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce (2 Pack)

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.98 (save $2.00 until January 22)

Been waiting for Rao's to go on sale before you stock up? Now's your chance. Free up some pantry space because both Rao's marinara sauce and Alfredo sauce are on sale this month.

Mini Babybel Original Flavored Snack Cheese (26 Count)

Sam's Club

Deal: $7.98 (save $2.00 until January 22)

Creamy, mild Babybel cheese is the perfect addition to your work lunch or mid-day snack. The mini, semi-soft cheese is so tasty that everyone in your household will be digging through the fridge to snag the last one.

GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce Pouches, Apple Apple (32 Count)

Sam's Club

Deal: $13.68 (save $2.00 until January 22)

Offer can be redeemed 4 times

These squeezable applesauce pouches will be your kids' favorite part of lunchtime. They're fun to eat and just plain delicious.

Jimmy Dean Delights Sweet Potato Bowl (8 Count)

Jimmy Dean

Deal: $14.98 (save $2.00 until January 22)

Sneak some extra veggies and protein into your breakfast with these heat-and-eat bowls from Jimmy Dean. The frozen bowls feature sweet potato, spinach, turkey sausage, eggs, caramelized onion, and cheese for a breakfast you won't be able to resist.

Roncadin Margherita Pizza (2 Pack)

Roncadin

Deal: $9.98 (save $1.00 until January 23)

If your favorite type of pizza is wood-fired, then you need to grab this frozen version. Roncadin's Margherita Pizza is a Neopolitan pizza with tomatoes, mozzarella, and fresh basil cooked in a wood-fired oven. All you have to do is heat it up in your regular oven and enjoy the wood-fired taste.